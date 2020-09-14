The Plymouth City Council adopted the proposed 2021 tax levy at $41,381,451 or a 6.97% increase from 2020 and set the budget public hearing for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The general fund budget of $44.9 million is an increase of $1.36 million or 3.1% from 2020.
Jodi Bursheim, the city’s finance manager, addressed some of the significant changes in the city’s general fund, which are primarily salary and benefit increases.
The changes include 5.85 new full-time positions including three firefighters, a historical site manager, one police investigation technician and a full-time diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.
At the previous meeting, the City Council discussed re-instating the Human Rights Commission, which was disbanded in 2012. Before considering that action, the city will hire a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, who would be responsible for integrating equity and inclusion principles into city policies and operations, facilitating community engagement and assisting with staff training.
Councilmember Jim Prom voted against the budget due to the addition of this full-time position, stating it is “very ambiguous and counterproductive.”
The position had support from others on the council.
“I think it’s very important and I’m glad to see it there, “ said Councilmember Ned Carroll.
Bursheim explained that the tax capacity is estimated to increase by 6% with 2% attributed to new construction.
It is estimated that the tax rate will increase from 25.79% to 26.11%.
For an average value home of $300,000, this would result in an estimated property tax increase of approximately $30 a year. For an average value home of $400,000, the estimated tax increase would be approximately $41 a year.
The annual property tax increase for a commercial property valued at $1 million is approximately $151.
“It’s important to note that these figures are still preliminary and will continue to change over the next few months as the county refines the tax capacity and market value figures,” Bursheim said.
The public may comment on the preliminary budget at a public hearing set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. The council may reduce the preliminary levy prior to final adoption at that meeting, but it cannot increase the levy.
