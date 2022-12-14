The council reviewed the plans at a Nov. 29 meeting, voted approval on Dec. 13
At the Nov. 29 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, the council members were presented with a breakdown of the city’s recommendations for the Minnesota Legislature for the 2023 session.
According to the meeting packet, “The 2023 Legislative Session for the State of Minnesota is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2023. Each year, the City Council adopts Legislative Priorities which provide a framework for staff to work towards during the legislative session.”
A number of important projects and goals were laid out in the 2023 plan. Among these, one initiative was turning the former Prudential Insurance Company site into a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District.
The reasoning behind this initiative was outlined in the packet, which stated, “Since the site is currently surrounded by three county highways, and Hennepin County has indicated it does not have funds available for Chankahda Trail (formerly County Road 47), County Road 61 or County Road 10 or any of the adjacent intersections, a TIF District will allow the growth in new tax base to assist with funding the needed infrastructure improvements so as not to place an undue burden on Plymouth taxpayers.”
City Manager Dave Callister explained, “This was proposed last year. We beefed it up a little bit more [this year] with regards to if and when the Prudential development is undertaken, that we would be able to capture the increase in property taxes for the improvements around the site.”
Several other initiatives were outlined related to transportation, including the creation of a Bus Rapid Transit Corridor along Highway 55.
“Highway 55 BRT is a statement that we have been working on for a couple years now, and as we outlined earlier tonight, is a key part of that would be the County Road 73 area,” Callister explained.
These safety and mobility improvements on County Road 73 were highlighted in the packet, as well as those of Highway 169 and, most importantly, Chankahda Trail, which is in need of “$20 million in state bond funds to complete vital public safety improvements and pavement upgrades”.
“We had this request [for Chankahda Trail] last year, and so we’re continuing that request,” Callister said. “There are some things to do with 169, but it takes multi-city cooperation. While we may want to see some improvements, other cities need to be on board.”
Another notable initiative called for a state regulatory framework for cannabinoid products. According to the packet, “The city supports a strong state regulatory framework with a clear licensing, inspection, and enforcement for the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution to retailers of cannabinoid products. The state regulatory framework should allow cities to maintain authority for local licensing, zoning regulations, and local authority to enact restrictions or regulations regarding the sale of the products more stringent than the state, including the authority to opt-out from authorizing the sale of products.”
Callister added, “I’m thinking that recreational marijuana will have a good chance to pass this year, so I would suggest that the council consider [adding language to] the state regulatory framework for all [cannabis] products.”
The council consented to allow for this language to be added to the initiative.
At the Dec. 13 City Council meeting, almost all members voted their approval of these priorities, with the exception of Jim Prom, who voiced his discontent with the city needing to pay for the repairs on Chankahda trail instead of the county.
