Two years ago when the pandemic first hit, members of the Church of the Epiphany in Plymouth decided to transform their music room into a food pantry to help anyone in the community who might be struggling.
“It was our church community’s response to COVID,” said Sandy Mullaney, a church staff member and original team lead for what became the Little Free Food Pantry.
The idea was born after Mullaney saw how a city’s Lions Club transformed the Little Free Libraries into food pantries, trading in the free books for free food, in response to the growing needs brought on by the effects of the pandemic.
Thinking that was such a great idea, Mullaney said she was overcome with a need to take action, calling it a “Holy Spirit inspiration.”
“I felt I just couldn’t NOT do it,” she said.
Since the congregation wasn’t using its choir room due to the pandemic, a group of volunteers began stocking it with shelf-stable food and hygiene products.
They used the inventory to then stock two large plastic bins outside the church every morning and afternoon, making food available to anyone in need 24/7, no questions asked.
Some of the items include quick-to-fix meals, peanut butter and jelly, canned chicken and tuna, crackers, toilet paper, and women’s hygiene products.
Volunteers also pack laundry pods, along with hygiene and dental packs filled with soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, which people really seem to appreciate, she said.
People also began donating pet food.
“If people are struggling, they are struggling with their pet food as well,” Mullaney said, noting how important pets are to people, especially when they are going through hard times.
Early on, when supplies ran low, volunteers started a GoFundMe fundraiser, which raised $1,000.
“We have a lot of strong givers from the community,” she said.
Eventually, they applied for and received a $5,000-grant from the Episcopal Church of Minnesota.
“That was really helpful in stretching our funds,” she said.
They were also able to increase their buying power by getting approved to purchase food through a food bank.
In addition to offering assistance in the northwestern suburbs, the parish learned of need at St. Nicholas Church in Richfield among their Hispanic congregation, Mullaney said.
Volunteers now deliver food, laundry and hygiene items to them on a monthly basis.
“We’re really grateful to connect with the group in Richfield,” as their resources were limited, Mullaney said.
While the Little Free Food Pantry was meant to be a temporary ministry, the need remains just as evident.
“We have not seen the need slow down,” said Mullaney, noting that situations have been further challenged by inflation and the expiration of COVID-19 relief funding.
“We hear and see people continuing to struggle ... and many will say ‘I never expected to find myself in this position,’ and that their grateful to find help,” Mullaney shared. She has also witnessed people who once used the Little Free Food Pantry pay it forward once they’ve become more financially stable.
And the volunteers at the Church of Epiphany are grateful to be able to help fill the gap for those in the midst of their struggles. However, as they approach the two-year anniversary, they are seeing funds dwindle, which is why the church is appealing to the greater community to help support their continued efforts through another GoFundMe fundraiser.
Checks and cash donations along with food and supplies can be taken on site at The Church of the Epiphany - Little Free Food Pantry 4900 Nathan Ln. N. Plymouth, MN 55442 or go to their GoFundme page, https://gofund.me/3639cdce.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.