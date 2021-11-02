Plymouth resident and Uruguay native Tessa Bridal is excited to announce the release of her literary nonfiction book “The Dark Side of Memory: Uruguay’s Disappeared Children and the Families who Never Stopped Searching.” It’s a retelling of how the Cold War played out in South America by the children and families who survived imprisonment, torture and disappearance.
Born and raised in Uruguay, Bridal left for America with her family when she was 20.
As an author, she later returned to South America to chronicle the stories of those impacted by the extremist military dictatorships in Uruguay and Argentina during the 1970s through survivor interviews and research. The book also documents the involvement of the United States at the time.
The book uses dialogue and a narrative style “to make the politics, history, people and personal stories accessible to readers, who might be unfamiliar with the culture and complex history of the times,” Bridal said.
Her love for her country of origin, and how little is known about its recent history outside of South America, inspired Bridal to write the book.
“The heartbreak of interviewing children - now adults - who were victims of abduction and were sometimes placed for adoption with the very people involved in their parents’ disappearance (inspired me),” she said. “Also, the moving generosity of families willing to talk to me about the darkest times of their lives (inspired me to write the book).”
When asked how she found these stories, Bridal replied: “There is a saying in Uruguay, ‘somos pocos y nos conocemos’ - ‘there are few of us and we know one another.’ Uruguay has a population of 3.5 million people. I have family there, among them cousins who were tortured and imprisoned. And friends who were able to put me in touch with organizations such as Families of the Detained Disappeared. These families still march in protest of the current democratic governments that have failed to locate evidence of disappearances, and the bodies of their relatives.”
What she found most surprising upon hearing these accounts was “the courage of the mothers and grandmothers who faced down secret service agencies, high-ranking military men, and governments and their agencies, demanding justice,” she said.
Upon reading the book, Bridal hopes readers will gain “a knowledge of their own country’s involvement in the crimes committed in South America - knowledge that might lead them to reconsider their opinions about immigrants and asylum seekers.”
“The Dark Side of Memory” can be found online at major booksellers, and locally at Excelsior Bay Books.
A launch party is also planned for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Theatre in the Round, 245 Cedar Avenue, Minneapolis.
