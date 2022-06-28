Pam Arnstein shares her grandmother’s incredible story in ‘Dr. May’s Cabin’
By kaitlin mccoskey
Local Plymouth resident Pam Arnstein recently published her first book, “Dr. May’s Cabin.” Inspired by her grandmother’s life story, as a single mother and female doctor in the early 20th century on the Iron Range, Arnstein wanted to share this remarkable story from her history. In a book aimed at inspiring 9-11 year old girls, but important and engaging for everyone, Arnstein discusses the value of following your own path in life, regardless of social norms or the opinion of others.
Arnstein has lived in the Twin Cities for almost 40 years. A violin player for the Minnesota Orchestra, this is Arnstein’s first book. She described hearing about her grandmother’s story and visiting her cabin as a young girl, later realizing what a remarkable tale it was.
“I thought maybe I would try to write it down,” Arnstein said. “And years ago I wrote it down so quickly, I realized I didn’t know enough.”
She decided to move on and didn’t touch her book for a long while. However, Arnstein decided years later that she wanted to complete her project, in part to honor her mother, so she learned more about her grandmother’s upbringing and her life story through the family archives.
In her research, Arnstein learned just how fascinating her grandmother’s life had been. “She decided to go to medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School. and she became a woman doctor in 1928. She was one of two women in her graduating class,” Arnstein said.
“My grandmother never got married. I interpreted it as, since she was teaching at a university, and around a lot of students, and had a regular schedule, I think she figured it might be possible to adopt a baby. And so she actually was allowed to do that, and that was my mother.”
Through her book, Arnstein shares her childhood memories of trips to a cabin owned by her grandmother and great aunt in northern Minnesota, with no internet, no electricity and a “terrible outhouse.” Arnstein didn’t know at the time that she was living through her own book.
Arnstein shared one of the main takeaways from her book, saying “These two women were super intelligent and super educated and super happy in their chosen way of living.” In a much-needed message about living a life that is authentic and personally fulfilling, Arnstein aims to inspire people, specifically young girls, to be whoever they dream of being. “It’s a two-part intention,” said Arnstein, “of revealing who my grandmother was, which was pretty rare in her era. She made choices that nobody approved of, but she went ahead and did them anyway because that’s what she felt she could do. But also, the reason I wrote it as a children’s book, is I figured the people that would be inspired by my grandmother the most are young girls. I’m trying to encourage and empower [them].”
Arnstein’s first book was a team effort behind the scenes.
She had three12-year-old readers who gave her their feedback on the story. Arnstein also found a local fifth-grade teacher and journalism major to edit the book. Lastly, the illustrations were done by her neighbor and art student Grace Bocek, who shared her thoughts on the importance of illustrations and visual art.
“I love how drawings can capture the physical appearance of a scene and the emotional character at the same time,” Bocek said. “Illustrations visually engage the reader and help bring the author’s words to life.”
This is Bocek’s first collaborative publication as well, and she said that she would be happy to do it again. “Dr. May’s Cabin” can be found on Amazon.
