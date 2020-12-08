A Plymouth author has published her latest novel, “Sidetracked” just in time for readers to get into the holiday spirit.
Known as Lyra Naylor around the community, in her writings she goes by Lola Karns, in honor of her two favorite storytellers – her grandmothers.
“I opted to use a pen name when I published my first book eight years ago to separate my fiction from my published non-fiction,” said the author, who is also serves on the PTA board of Wayzata West Middle School.
Her latest book “Sidetracked: A Small Town Contemporary Rom-Com” follows Claire Evans, a miniature train display artist, and her attempts to save her family’s legacy, the small town’s holiday train display, from a big-city corporate raider.
The Sun Sailor caught up with the author to discuss what inspired her latest holiday novel.
Please share how your love for miniature trains helped inspire “Sidetracked.”
I’ve been fascinated by miniatures for as long as I can remember, in part because of how tiny they are, but also because I liked to make up stories about who lived in which house, where the silhouetted figures on the train were going, and which team would win the pond hockey game.
After trying my hand at making furniture and decorations for my own dollhouse, I developed a deep appreciation for the artistic skill involved in creating these scenes. Model train displays add even more complexity with the wiring and lighting used to bring these creations to life. The seasonal miniature train at the Wayzata Depot and Rail Museum even incorporates natural plants. Some displays represent different time periods. All of them seem imbued with magic to me.
“Sidetracked” grew from the real-life relocation of Cincinnati, Ohio’s annual holiday train display. I have happy memories of my parents taking me to the display in a downtown office building when I was in single digits. When the train rounded the corner and came into view I was in awe. Years later, while visiting family, my husband and I shared that experience with my eldest (now a junior at Wayzata High School). Our youngest (a seventh-grader at Wayzata West Middle School) never had the chance to see it. The building changed ownership and the train lost its home. Eventually, the display reopened at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
What inspired you to write a book centered around the Christmas holiday?
For “Sidetracked,” setting the story at Christmas gave a sense of urgency to the loss of the train display that would not have been so acute at other times of the year. There are also a lot of fun tropes, familiar from holiday movies, to lean into like saving a small town from a greedy outsider.
Late fall into early winter is my favorite season to write. From the delicious food, to the special way moonlight sparkles on frost, to layering up in cozy sweaters, to the wide variety of holidays, it’s a feast for the senses. Most years that window between Halloween and New Year’s Day is a social time with plenty of opportunity for interpersonal drama and chaos. Not so good in real life but great for fiction.
Why should readers pick this up for a holiday read? What do you hope they will get from it?
I hope “Sidetracked” will provide readers with some much-needed laughter but also allow them to experience a sense of comfort and community during this strange holiday season. In “Sidetracked,” the community comes together to save their beloved miniature train display because the tradition is important to them. As COVID-19 has disrupted our lives so much this year, we are all figuring out new ways to maintain and honor what matters to us. I don’t want to focus on what we’re missing. I’d rather find hope in what we as a community can do. Stack the semi food drives, cross time-zone Zoom game nights, and moms working together to save favorite local restaurants inspire me.
“Sidetracked” is available in ebook and print at major retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
