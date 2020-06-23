Madalina Kelner, a photographer and graphic designer of Plymouth, hopes her upcoming art show, “Behind the Veil” at Homewood Studios in Minneapolis, will help others understand the perceptual veil often felt by the marginalized within society.
The inspiration for the project came from her college experience. She recently graduated with a fine arts degree in graphic design from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“When entering college, I found that there was a common thread amongst many people. Several individuals found they had to justify themselves in ways they never imagined,” Kelner said. “In their new college community, away from home, their differences made them feel dramatically separated for reasons including, but not limited, to race, religion, family background, identity, and for myself, invisible disabilities.”
With so many marginalized communities represented within her group of friends, Kelner found it important to convey this message in a conceptual photographic portfolio.
“Throughout this project I realized, if you are a member of a marginalized group, you often feel the presence of a veil between you and the rest of society,” she said. “There are people who cannot relate to you and there are times you feel seen but not heard. Sound is drowned out as if you are behind glass or underwater, but your lifestyle and/or physical traits are fascinating enough for people to look at you and ask questions uninvited.”
Through her photography, Kelner explained that she wanted to create a way to make this “elusive veil tangible” by working with models who represented their respective marginalized groups.
For the project, each person freely manipulated a sheer fabric underwater with one or both of their hands while she captured photographs.
Some of the models shared that they felt the veil was heavier and more opaque, while others felt it was lighter and more transparent, she noted.
“The varying opacities of fabric within the collection communicates the societal impact the model feels,” she said.
“As an adopted artist with disabilities, I know the veil still exists and needs to be lifted, but first, it must be addressed,” she said. “The individuals that modeled, regardless of how strong a presence the veil has on them, are proud of who they are and what they have accomplished so far in their lives.”
While the palette of 15 images is a “small sample of marginalized groups and by no means, represents them all,” Kelner said she would like viewers to recognize the veil after experiencing the images in her collection.
About the show
The photographs will be on display Thursday, June 25, through Thursday, July 16, in the windows of Homewood Studios, 2400 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis, as part of an “inside-out” window show that can be viewed from outside the gallery. The display is visible during all daylight hours.
A Zoom gallery opening will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, with a “Meet the Artist” event noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, outside Homewood Studios. Kelner will greet people and answer questions. The rain date is Sunday, July 5.
Info: madalinak.com
