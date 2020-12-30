Lake Street undergoes changes as part of Panoway project
The Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative reached a major milestone in 2020 with a revamped Lake Street and a new public plaza park.
Most of the work was completed in September, marking the end of the first phase of the city’s initiative to create and connect public space along the lakefront.
Phase one construction began in late March and included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into the new plaza park. The work also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgraded utilities, new public restroom building, a new catenary lighting system at Broadway Avenue, new water main and storm sewer systems, added green space, a new off-street biking and walking path and an interactive water fountain.
Footings for a 9/11 memorial have also been poured in a new grove of birch trees near the plaza park and will be ready in time for the 20th anniversary on Sept. 11, 2021. Safety enhancements for the railroad crossings at Barry Avenue and Ferndale Road will also be completed in 2021.
The past year also saw a financial boost to future Panoway projects in the form of a $4 million grant from the state that will help fund the construction of a boardwalk and the ecological restoration of shoreline in downtown Wayzata.
The funds were included in the state’s $1.9 billion bonding bill for public works projects throughout Minnesota.
Phase two of the Panoway initiative includes building a boardwalk along the lakefront, restoration of the shoreline and creating an eco-classroom in the restored section foreman’s house.
The new boardwalk is planned to stretch 1,500 feet from the Section Foreman House to the Wayzata Depot. Restoring 2,000 feet of the shoreline would help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
Initial estimates of phase two were around $10 million, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said, noting that updated estimates are currently being worked on. Dahl said he does not expect the $4 million grant to cover the entire cost of the boardwalk and shoreline restoration.
The $9.2 million first phase was primarily funded by the city, with some funds from the Three Rivers Park District and the state.
All future phases of the project are planned to be funded by private sources such as donations from individuals, families, foundations and corporations as well as additional regional and state public funding.
Dahl said construction documents for the work won’t be finalized until funding is secured.
Fundraising dollars are being sought out by the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and seek private funding to pay for development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall project.
Hollydale housing development rejected by Plymouth City Council
On a 4-3 vote, the members of the Plymouth City Council voted against reguiding the former Hollydale golf course site to allow for low-density housing. The November decision came after a year-long process that included residents requesting the property remain greenspace and the City Council voting against the city purchasing the land to keep it as a golf course.
The Plymouth Planning Commission also voted 4-3 in October to recommend denial of the reguiding for development of 229 single-family lots at the 160-acre site east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road.
This property is owned by Rick and Lynette Deziel, longtime operators and owners of Hollydale Golf Course, which closed in 2019.
Last February, the Planning Commission reviewed a pre-application sketch plan for up to 319 single-family homes and dedication of five acres of public parkland, along with the required environmental assessment worksheet.
In March, the City Council voted 4-3 to adopt a resolution finding no need for further environmental review and determined the concerns outlined in the document and raised by the council and residents would be addressed with further engineering as part of the preliminary plat.
Throughout the process, neighbors have been vocal opponents of the project, urging the council to preserve Hollydale for green space or purchase it to maintain as a golf course.
In July, the City Council voted against several options that could have led to the purchase of the site.
“It doesn’t mean down the road we might reconsider that, but at this point in time, the city is not interested in moving forward to purchase this property,” said Mayor Jeff Wosje at the July meeting.
Since then, the developers brought forth an application, which would require an amendment to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which the council approved in July 2019.
Councilmember Jim Prom said the minimal use of the housing was good, but not when it came to reconfiguring Schmidt Lake Road to accommodate the traffic created by the housing development.
“I don’t think it’s reasonable to add houses then add trips while narrowing a road from four lanes to three lanes,” Prom said, of the developer’s proposal to change the intersection at Schmidt Lake Road and Comstock Lane.
“That’s not reasonable and it’s not proper planning,” Prom said, adding he would like the area to be developed into something that would have less impact on the community.
Local businesses face unprecedented year
Local businesses faced a challenging year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to temporarily close their doors and find alternative ways to safely serve customers.
In March, the stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz directed residents to remain at home as much as possible and nonessential businesses to close their doors to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Bars and dine-in service at restaurants were temporarily closed.
Many local businesses sought ways to continue serving clients. Exercise studios began offering virtual classes online. At Candlelight Floral & Gifts in Wayzata, delivery quickly became the only way for customers to receive or send flowers during the early months of the pandemic.
Despite efforts to adapt, the pandemic claimed several local businesses that relied on serving customers in person.
Bellecour, the popular Wayzata restaurant that opened to high marks from critics in 2017, permanently closed in July. The French bistro and bakery on Lake Street was the second restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen.
“The future of the hospitality profession has been rocked and will continue to be rocked by the pandemic,” Kaysen said shortly after the restaurant closed.
In December, Wayzata BrewWorks, the lakeside microbrewery and music venue that opened in 2016, announced plans to close immediately.
Kirk Litynski, BrewWorks’ director of operations, said the brewery did receive some funds through the Paycheck Protection Program earlier this year, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the 50% capacity restriction placed on taprooms after they were allowed to reopen in June.
In November, as COVID-19 cases surged, Gov. Tim Walz ordered a four-week closure of bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and fitness clubs.
In Plymouth, the future of Rock Elm Tavern is uncertain as owners Troy Reding and Brad Sorenson renegotiate a five-year extension of their lease, which ends in February, while also exploring alternative locations in the area.
Until a plan is put in place, operations at the Plymouth location are on hold with the restaurant serving its last takeout Dec. 22. It will remain closed until further notice.
“We aren’t out of the woods yet,” Reding said, noting that operating in a pandemic doesn’t create a safe environment for restaurants to resign a lease. “There’s too many question marks out there to enter into a long-term agreement that has a lot of risk behind it.”
Reding said no matter what happens “we aren’t going away.” Instead, they will look for a new spot in Plymouth and resurrect Rock Elm Tavern in its true form with more steak and seafood entrees than burgers.
The restaurant will have a smoked meats pop-up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Guests can stop by in the parking lot and get brisket, turkey, prime rib, ham, sides and beer to welcome 2021.
Plymouth’s long-awaited brewery opened in November, only to close to indoor service days later.
“We’ll be filling crowlers as fast as we can,” said Kate Coward, Luce Line Brewing Company co-owner, after learning of the new restrictions on opening day.
While the owners had been focused on opening the taproom, they were also prepared for further COVID-19 restrictions and are ready for beer-to-go options.
“It may be more than four weeks for all anybody knows,” Coward said. “So, we’ll do what we can to make sure that we can stay open and service people and bring the taproom to them in some way or another.”
Local volunteers provide support amid pandemic
Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers across the community have stepped forward to help. Whether it was a nonprofit adjusting to how it delivers services to those in need or a mask-making effort in a neighbor’s home, there was no shortage of people offering to lend a helping hand.
In March, leaders at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners shifted operations to an essential services model to continue offering food and emergency financial assistance while being able to serve new clients.
The Interfaith Outreach food shelf continued to operate and funds were raised as housing instability and economic uncertainty intensified during the pandemic.
In June, We Are Wayzata Strong, a community-based group of west metro neighbors and students in the Wayzata High School Y.E.S Program, organized an event that invited community members to drop off canned goods, cooking staples, diapers, toilet paper and other household items that were then donated to food shelves.
The initial goal of the donation drive, which the group named Stack the Semi, was to fill a semitrailer with donations. But by 11:30 a.m., well before the drive’s 2 p.m. end time, a semitrailer was already filled. By the time the truck returned to the school after being emptied, there were enough donations to fill the trailer again.
Another student-led effort involved Wayzata High School junior Peyton LaFrenz, who in March launched a free grocery delivery service called Grocery Gatherers (grocerygatherers.com) meant to assist adults 70 and older.
“The idea is to keep those at high risk in their house,” LaFrenz said.
The Plymouth Rotary Club members were also been busy doing what they do best: serving others.
Back in April, they donated and delivered iPads to residents in senior living communities.
The club also teamed up with Trader Joe’s in Minnetonka to deliver donated flowers to residents at Brookdale and Cherrywood Point assisted living facilities in Plymouth.
“This is what I hope we could do ... give residents who cannot get out and whose family can no longer visit some things to brighten their days,” said Carol Parrish, a club member.
Members of Wayzata High’s Club Y.E.S. also brought cheer to residents at Cherrywood Pointe in Plymouth by sending them cards and creating sidewalk art.
Prior to the health crisis, students were meeting with the seniors weekly for a range of social programming, from leading art projects to helping with bingo.
The relationships that have been built are “so cool to see,” said Erin Erdahl, activity director at the facility, which includes assisted living, independent living and memory care. The students bring an element of vibrancy to the residents that is missing at this current time, she added.
Amid the COVID-19 shutdown of dine-in services, owners and managers of restaurants were finding ways to help others in need while eliminating food waste due to the abrupt closure to the public back last spring.
As a longtime supporter and volunteer at the Plymouth Treehouse, Troy Reding, owner of Rock Elm Tavern, reached out to the nonprofit, which works to end hopelessness among teens across the state and country. He offered to provide fully cooked meals, as well as some groceries, to the youth and families served by the Plymouth site.
On March 18, Reding and his small crew cooked turkey dinners for 16 families and volunteer drivers from Plymouth Covenant Church helped deliver meals along with bags of produce and dairy products.
Schools, students adapt to learning in a pandemic
By Jason Jenkins and Lydia Christianson
Families in the Robbinsdale and Wayzata school districts have faced an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Gov. Tim Walz ordered the closure of Minnesota’s K-12 public schools to students and followed up weeks later with an order for schools to remain closed and continue distance learning through the rest of the academic year.
Adapting to the new system, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Cooper high schools hosted virtual commencement ceremonies to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020. District leaders and teachers addressed students online and speakers, including a surprise appearance from former NBA star Magic Johnson, acknowledged the strange circumstances caused by the pandemic and offered well wishes throughout the online ceremony.
The 832 students in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2020 also experienced a graduation ceremony that was like no other in the school’s history.
Families tuned in July 1 to a virtual ceremony for the school’s 115th commencement, which began with seniors describing their favorite memories from their high school experience. As students spoke, a slideshow of photos showed busy classrooms, football games and other scenes that were common before the pandemic.
Also part of seniors’ graduation experience was a diploma pickup and walk-through celebration at the Wayzata High School Stadium.
“I am very proud of each and every one of you and how you have represented yourself here at Wayzata High School, even in the most trying of times,” principal Scott Gengler said in the video, calling the Class of 2020 “the most resilient, patient and grittiest class I’ve ever worked with.”
Throughout the summer, education officials were left to consider how and if schools would be able to safely reopen in September for in-person learning.
School leaders continue to be guided in their decision-making process using parameters from the Minnesota Department of Health, which has given districts a guide for which learning model to use based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the county during a 14-day period.
Robbinsdale Schools started the 2020-21 academic year with students continuing distance learning and a learning model that incorporated support centers where students could get access to mental health, academic and technology support. District officials are tentatively planning to transition pre-K through second-grade students to in-person learning Jan. 19, with grades 3-5 beginning in-person classes Feb. 1. The tentative plan is to return grades 6-12 to in-person learning Jan. 26.
The Wayzata School District opened the 2020-21 school year under a hybrid learning model, which had students practicing in-person learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week. But a few months later, in late November, the district moved pre-K-8 students to distance learning in response to the rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County and communities within the school district.
Wayzata is also planning to return pre-K through second-grade students to full in-person learning Jan. 19, with grades 3-5 beginning Feb. 1. Middle school and high school students will remain in their current model through at least Jan. 29. The high school could increase in-person learning experiences under the current modified hybrid model for select courses after the winter break.
“It has been a long nine months since the pandemic began and we are looking forward to bringing our youngest learners back to school for in-person instruction,” Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson said. “We remain hopeful the situation with the virus improves so we are able to make similar changes with our middle and high school students as soon as it is safe.”
Luce Line Brewing Company opens in Plymouth
Plymouth residents have long awaited a brewery, and as of Nov. 18, that wait was finally over with the opening of Luce Line Brewing Company.
“The one piece of feedback we get are people are so excited to have something close to home in this area,” said co-owner Kate Coward. “But I’m also excited to couple that with a great quality product and delicious beer.”
For co-owner Tim Naumann, of Plymouth, the location is somewhat of a “diamond in the rough.” The brewery is steps away from the Luce Line State Trail and is integrated into the industrial district at 12901 16th Ave. N., near County Road 6 and Highway 55.
Another unique aspect is that this brewery will share the location with Trailhead Cycling, a bicycle shop in Champlin. The Trailhead owners expect to open in the adjacent 7,000-square-foot space in January.
As a competitive cyclist, Coward said the concept was two-fold in that she wanted to combine a brewery with a bike shop. Both were lacking in the area.
“I kind of think of it as a lifestyle hub in Plymouth on the Luce Line,” she said. “And so it wasn’t so much about just beer, but it was about a place that could bring people together in different ways.”
And bikes and beer go well together, she added.
Together, the two businesses plan on hosting future events where they utilize the heavily traveled trail.
Having grown up in Orono, Coward said the adjacent trail has special meaning for her. She recalls spending time on the Luce Line Trail while biking, running and walking her dog.
The collocation with a bike shop on a bike trail is different from other breweries in the Twin Cities, Coward said.
“And the other unique thing is you can actually get to our brewery from all over the Twin Cities metro ... on pedestrian or bike paths only. You don’t have to go on a single road. And that, I think, is really, really cool.”
The brewery is approximately 11,000 square feet and is designed with indoor seating and an outdoor patio to provide ample space for safe distancing and to accommodate large private events.
Luce Line Brewing offers six flagship beers, along with three seltzer flavors, and other non-alcoholic beverages and food. Food trucks and live music are also planned.
The beer, all named after trails, include Foggy Bottom Hazy IPA, Mesabi Iron Range Lager, Heartland Hefeweizen, Sault Line Stout, Big Rivers Ale and Mill Town IPA.
The brewery is open 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to close on Sunday.
Since this article was written, the governor announced new restrictions allowing breweries to be open for outdoor seating and carryout. Indoor seating remains closed.
For more information on the brewery, visit lucelinebrewing.com and find them on social media.
Jake’s City Grille closes in Plymouth
After 18 years of serving guests in Plymouth, Jake’s City Grille closed Feb. 21.
Owner Rob Jacob said the building had been sold to a “very successful national restaurant company.”
Jacob did not say which company purchased the restaurant.
As of late, the City of Plymouth hasn’t received any applications, however, staff indicated a traffic study is being prepared for a fast food restaurant and small bank.
“We’ve been operating Jake’s in Plymouth since 2002, and have had many great memories of serving the area’s diners,” Jacob said at the time of closing. “Year by year, we’ve constantly been a very busy Plymouth community restaurant serving many families, businesses, sports teams and the like.”
While Jake’s survived in a challenging restaurant climate, the owners ultimately received an offer they couldn’t refuse.
“We couldn’t pass up the offer opportunity in a time that ‘big box’ restaurants are difficult to operate,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.