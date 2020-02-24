Plymouth Fire Station II

A new building will replace the current Plymouth Fire Station II on Old Rockford Road in order to provide necessary upgrades to the 44-year-old facility, including living quarters to accommodate the overnight crew.

Construction plans are underway for two Plymouth fire stations, including the replacement of Fire Station II and an addition to Fire Station III, in order to accommodate a 24/7 full-time staffing model and necessary upgrades.

“They weren’t built for the current model we have and the size of our trucks,” said Plymouth’s Deputy Fire Chief Dave Dreelan of the two stations, which currently don’t have designated living quarters to accommodate fire personnel working overnight.

This past May, the department began staffing Fire Station III with an overnight crew, in which offices and training rooms were then turned into dorm rooms, said Dreelan, who is leading the charge on the fire station projects.

Currently, the department is in the process of hiring three more full-time firefighters, which will bring the total to 15 full-time firefighters. Station II will be staffed at the same time, with five firefighters per shift.

This will allow the department to handle simultaneous events, Dreelan said.

Fire station II, located at 12000 Old Rockford Road, is 44 years old and too small to accommodate this model as well. It is also too old and outdated to even be considered for an addition or remodel, Dreelan said.

Instead, the plans are to build a new station on the current site, which is expected to be double in size.

“We believe the property is big enough to build a new station while keeping the existing station in service,” Dreelan said.

While newer, Fire Station III at 3300 Dunkirk Lane, which was built in 1988, also does not meet the current needs. However, it can accommodate an addition to the existing facility.

Plans for this will include an estimated 5,000-6,000-square-foot addition and “a very substantial” remodel that would reconfigure the current operations.

Initial costs for both stations are estimated to be $15-16 million based on 2019 construction costs.

The Plymouth City Council authorized hiring CNH Architects in Apple Valley to provide the schematic design and construction services. CNH has worked on stations including Eagan, Maplewood and Bloomington.

Dreelan said he hopes to break ground on both sites in early 2021 with completion in the fall 2022.

