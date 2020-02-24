The Plymouth Planning Commission had its first look at a pre-application sketch plan Feb. 19 that would add more than 300 new homes on the former Hollydale Golf Course.
The proposed project is planned for the 158.58-acre site east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road and includes up to 319 single-family homes and dedication of five acres of public parkland.
Density concerns were the top concerns raised by the commissioners, however, 21 residents also shared their concerns on the potential negative impacts this size of development would create, including traffic congestion and water problems.
The meeting was an opportunity for the Plymouth Planning Commission to also review the Environmental Assessment Worksheet, which is mandatory for developments of 250 or more single-family homes and helps identify whether a project has the potential for significant adverse environmental effects warranting the need for an environmental impact statement.
Based on the comments and questions received to date (questions and comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26), the planning commission recommended the city council review the Environmental Assessment Worksheet, including all questions raised at the commission meeting, and request additional information in five areas, prior to making a decision on the need for a more detailed Environmental Impact Statement.
Those five areas are:
• Soil borings broad enough to determine if the extent of contaminants identified in the EAW is accurate;
• Drainage containment on-site;
• Presence of habitat favorable to the rusty patched bumble bee;
• Potential cut-through traffic on 45th Avenue to Dunkirk Lane; and
• Intersection analysis of 49th Place at Comstock Lane.
The worksheet may be viewed on the city’s website, plymouthmn.gov and during regular business hours at the community development department at city hall.
Comments must be submitted in writing by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, via email to planning@plymouthmn.gov or by mail to: Community Development, Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, MN 55447.
The Plymouth City Council is scheduled to make its decision on the need for an environmental impact statement at the Tuesday, March 10 meeting.
The city council will determine whether the EAW properly analyzes the potential for significant environmental impacts or if additional information is necessary. They may also decide that an Environmental Impact Statement is warranted.
Based on the EAW and sketch plan feedback, the developer can then decide whether to proceed and submit applications for a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and preliminary plat.
