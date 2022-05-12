The Plymouth Planning Commission reviewed a plan by the city to add six pickelball courts and additional outdoor athletic field lights to Zachary Playfields during its meeting May 4.
The city would like to add the pickleball courts in a new fenced-in area west of the parking lot adjacent to the existing shelter. It would take up about a third of an acre, which is currently unused.
“It is the fastest-growing sport in America,” Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Jennifer Tomlinson said. “We have an awful lot of players and we’re looking for any way to accommodate them in the system.”
She said it will be similar to the complex at Bass Lake Playfields.
Joni Gibbs, a resident who came to the meeting in support of the complex, said she lives right by the park and pickleball courts are “desperately needed. We’re super excited by it.”
She said the courts at Bass Lake Playfields are often full.
The city also plans to add outdoor lights between the existing ballfields and west of the parking lot.
“These pickleball courts would have a push-button turn-on for the lights,” City Planner Kip Berglund said. “However, there would be an auto-turnoff at 10:30 p.m. City code requires that all outdoor lighting be extinguished by 11 p.m.”
Tomlinson said construction will begin in June and hopes the courts will be complete by August.
She also noted the city is hoping to construction more courts at The Meadows Park in the future.
“We’re looking at a little bit bigger complex out there,” Tomlinson said.
The 360-acre Zachary Playfeilds includes six ballfields, two soccer fields, an ice rink, a warming house, playground, four tennis courts and a basketball court. The park is near single-family homes, Pilgrim United Methodist Church and Zachary Lane Elementary School.
The Plymouth City Council reviewed the plans on May 10 after this edition went to press.
