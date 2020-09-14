a217NW_FirstDayCUT3.jpeg

Meadow Ridge Elementary students, all wearing masks as a preventative measure against COVID-19, head to class on their first day of in-person learning since March. Under the Wayzata School District’s hybrid model, most students will practice in-person learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week. The district will be guided in its decision-making process during the school year by parameters from the Minnesota Department of Health, which has given school districts a guide for which learning model to use based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the county during a 14-day period. The Wayzata School Board has given district leaders the flexibility to move between learning models as needed in response to COVID-19. The district’s overall guide for the school year is called “Wayzata Learns: A Flexible Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.” To read the full guide, visit wayzataschools.org/wayzatalearns. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Signs welcome back students for their first day of school at Meadow Ridge Elementary in the Wayzata School District. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A group of masked students hop off their bus and head toward their school Sept. 14 at Meadow Ridge Elementary. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Messages scrawled near an entrance of Meadow Ridge Elementary welcome students back to class for their first day of in-person learning since March, when Gov. Tim Walz announced the closure of all public schools statewide to help limit the spread of COVID-19. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Masked students line up before entering Meadow Ridge Elementary. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A pair of masked students hop off their bus and head toward their school Sept. 14 at Meadow Ridge Elementary. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Parents drop their children off for the first day of school at Meadow Ridge Elementary. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

