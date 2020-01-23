a223NW_InternationalNightCUT4.JPG
Performers from Harisen Daiko fill Sunset Hill Elementary with the sounds of Japanese taiko and kumi-daiko drumming Jan. 16 during the school’s International Night celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
This year’s International Night at Sunset Hill Elementary features a cultural performance from Harisen Daiko. The group demonstrated Japanese taiko and kumi-daiko drumming. Taiko, the drums themselves, have been around for centuries in Japan, but the style of kumi-daiko (ensemble drumming) is relatively new.  Before kumi-daiko, taiko drums were used as accompaniment for kabuki and noh performances, and were also used during religious ceremonies. In the 1950s, jazz drummer Daihachi Oguchi had the idea to create a drum ensemble of various types of taiko, each playing a part to create a rhythmic melody. From there, kumi-daiko began gain attention around the world. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Students line up in the cafeteria Jan. 16 at Sunset Hill Elementary to sample foods from various cultures during the school’s annual International Night. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Sunset Hill Elementary students line up to get henna tattoos Jan. 16 at the school’s International Night, an annual event where families learn about cultures from all over the globe. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Families visit booths to learn about other countries during International Night at Sunset Hill Elementary. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

