a212NW_ServiceNightCUT2.JPG

Oakwood Elementary School students and families line up Dec. 5 during the school’s family service night to assemble paracord bracelets for Operation Gratitude, which will send the survival bracelets to military members to use in emergency situations. Back for its 12th year, the event was organized by parents and founded by Westside Communities in Action, a grassroots effort started in 2011 by current and former school mothers as a way to make a difference in the community through volunteer service. For more information, visit westsidecia.org. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a212NW_ServiceNightCUT1.JPG

Oakwood Elementary students assemble cleaning kits that will be donated to the food shelf at PRISM in Golden Valley. The activity was one of many volunteer service projects available Dec. 5 for the families who attended the school’s 12th annual family service night. Other nonprofits receiving items from the event included Touchstone Mental Health, Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, Wayzata-Plymouth Meals on Wheels, Home Free Women’s Shelter and Operation Gratitude. Around 400 people participated in this year’s service night, with more than 75 parent, staff and community volunteers helping organize and run the event. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a212NW_ServiceNightCUT3.JPG

Oakwood Elementary students craft blankets that will be used by animals at the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota. The activity was one of many volunteer service projects available to the families who attended the school’s family service night. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a212NW_ServiceNightCUT4.JPG

Among the volunteer service activities at this year’s family service night at Oakwood Elementary was a station inviting students to write notes that will given to seniors through Wayzata-Plymouth Meals on Wheels. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

