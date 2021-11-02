(SUN PHOTOS BY KRISTEN MILLER)

The city of Plymouth hosted Halloween at the Lake at Parkers Lake Playfield Oct. 29, a COVID-19 precautionary version of the traditional Halloween at the Creek event. The event included games throughout the playfield including pumpkin bowling, slinging apples and bouncy houses. Members of the Plymouth Police and Fire departments also were there handing out candy to the attendees in costume. Next year, the event is planned to return to the Plymouth Community Center since late-October weather can be so unpredictable, noted Plymouth Recreation Manager Kari Hemp.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments