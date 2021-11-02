(SUN PHOTOS BY KRISTEN MILLER)
The city of Plymouth hosted Halloween at the Lake at Parkers Lake Playfield Oct. 29, a COVID-19 precautionary version of the traditional Halloween at the Creek event. The event included games throughout the playfield including pumpkin bowling, slinging apples and bouncy houses. Members of the Plymouth Police and Fire departments also were there handing out candy to the attendees in costume. Next year, the event is planned to return to the Plymouth Community Center since late-October weather can be so unpredictable, noted Plymouth Recreation Manager Kari Hemp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.