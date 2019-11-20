a221NW_ServiceNightCUT1.JPG
Around 1,200 lunches are packed Nov. 14 at Plymouth Creek Elementary for the school’s family service night. The meals will sent be Mary’s Place, a homeless shelter in Minneapolis. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a221NW_ServiceNightCUT3.JPG
Families of Plymouth Creek Elementary meet Nov. 14 for the school’s family service night to craft snack bags that will be sent to children in Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ after-school Homework Club. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a221NW_ServiceNightCUT2.JPG
Plymouth Creek Elementary student John Paul Davis and his mom, Sage, assemble a blanket that will be donated to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. The activity in the school’s gym was among the many service activities set up Nov. 14 for the school’s annual family service night. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

