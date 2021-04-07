a208NW_ShopThenDrop1.jpg

Wayzata High School student Aylah Smith unloads donations from a vehicle March 30 during Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ Shop Then Drop event. The drive-thru donation drop-off was part of the Prevent Hunger campaign, which aims to raise $200,000 in donations and items by April 16. The effort will help stock the food shelf at Interfaith Outreach while also aiding the organization to fight hunger at its root causes through employment and family support services. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_ShopThenDrop3.jpg

Interfaith Outreach volunteers collect donations for the organization’s food shelf. The drive-thru donation event was part of the nonprofit’s Prevent Hunger campaign, which runs through April 16. Prevent Hunger organizers are seeking specific items for the food shelf this year. Among the most-needed items are shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cooking oils (vegetable, coconut, olive, canola, avocado, sesame, etc.) and cereal. Other needed items include infant formula, canned meat, paper towels and toilet paper. For more information, visit iocp.org/preventhunger. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_ShopThenDrop2.jpg

Volunteers welcome community members as they drive up to Interfaith Outreach’s Plymouth headquarters to drop off donated food and household items. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_ShopThenDrop4.jpg

Eva Ombongi-Shermo, a Wayzata High student and Interfaith Outreach volunteer, offers a “thank you” bag to a drive-thru donor March 30 outside Interfaith Outreach’s Plymouth headquarters. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_ShopThenDrop5.jpg

Wayzata High School students Nora Rabe, right, and Aylah Smith wheel a shopping cart of donations into Interfaith Outreach’s food shelf. The March 30 Shop Then Drop event was part of the organization’s Prevent Hunger campaign, which helps struggling families and individuals. Leaders said this year’s Prevent Hunger donation drive is especially important as the nonprofit works to provide support amid the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_ShopThenDrop6.jpg

“Thank you” bags with information about the Prevent Hunger campaign await drive-thru donors outside Interfaith Outreach. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments