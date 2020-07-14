After nearly 35 years growing and leading the St. Barnabas congregation in Plymouth, Rev. Wayne Peterson worked his final Sunday on July 12.
“When I moved to Plymouth in August 1985, Rockford Road was still a two-lane road and city sewer and water service only went as far west as Vicksburg,” Peterson said.
The first two years, Peterson knocked on about 4,000 doors in the community, letting people know about a new congregation worshiping in the theater at the Radisson Inn Plymouth, which is now the Ramada on Interstate 494 and Highway 55.
In 1987, the first small church building was built at 15600 Old Rockford Rd. As the congregation grew, the building was expanded in 1997 and 2005.
“Serving a congregation for almost 35 years is a special privilege because parish ministry is all about relationships,” Peterson said. “A pastor has the opportunity to be with people at times of great joy and at times of sorrow and grief. To be able to hear people’s regrets and pain and proclaim God’s forgiveness to them is something unique to parish ministry.”
“Growth” was the word that Bonnie Welshons, a former president of the congregation and longtime member, used to describe Peterson’s leadership.
“Growth of the congregation’s faith and stewardship, growth of the church building and programs, and the growth within the Plymouth community and broader faith congregations,” she said.
Welshons said there are many things she will miss upon Peterson’s retirement.
“He has been a presence in my life for 29 years, gently guiding me in my faith journey,” she said. “His love of God, his knowledge of the Bible and the context of its stories, his appreciation for liturgy, hymns and holy communion will be a lasting memory.”
Peterson’s presence has been generational for many families.
“It has been a special joy to marry a couple; baptize, confirm, and marry their children; and then baptize their grandchildren,” he said.
During Peterson’s tenure, 2,125 individuals have been part of the St. Barnabas congregation. There have been 410 baptisms, 323 confirmations, 146 weddings, 138 funerals and nearly 5,000 worship services.
Two significant ministries that serve the wider community were started during Peterson’s tenure. The St. Barnabas Center for the Arts opened in 2006 and provides music lessons for 80 to 100 students per week and offers the “Jazz@St. Barney’s” jazz series. The center is under the leadership of Jeff Whitmill.
The Family Resource Center at St. Barnabas opened in 2013 and provides individual and family counseling on a sliding fee scale. The center is under the leadership of Cynthia Lindberg.
In retirement, Peterson said he will continue in his role as president of Jordan Crossing, raising funds to build an eight-bed residential hospice that will be operated by Grace Hospice.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the congregation was not able to host a retirement party, therefore, Peterson set up 12 three-hour sessions for members to stop by for a 15-minute chat to share memories and good-byes.
St. Barnabas has yet to begin in-person services. Peterson has been providing pre-recorded audios via emails.
While Peterson said he will miss the relationships, he said it’s important that he steps aside from St. Barnabas as the new pastor, Jeff Heiderscheit, takes over July 27.
Heiderscheit comes from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mound, where he has served as senior pastor since 2012.
He previously served as pastor of youth and family ministry at Peace Lutheran Church in Plymouth and at Maple Grove Lutheran Church.
A native of Iowa, Heiderscheit graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, with a degree in elementary music education.
After a few years of teaching and working as a church youth director, he attended Luther Seminary and was ordained on June 11, 2000, (which happens to be St. Barnabas Day).
Heiderscheit and his wife, Annie, and their two daughters, Grace and Caroline, live in Plymouth.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.