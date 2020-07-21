Summer is a time to enjoy plentiful gardens of color as flowers are in full bloom, something the Friends of the Plymouth Library have taken full advantage of each year during the group’s annual garden tour.
Previously scheduled for July 19, the annual garden tour was canceled due to the pandemic.
“In May, as a committee, we made a decision erring on the side of caution,” said Cathy Fischer, a Friends of the Plymouth Library member and the garden tour chair.
The annual garden tour is an opportunity for the group to raise funds to support library programming. The event also introduces people to beautiful gardens where they can learn from other gardeners, Fischer explained.
“It’s an opportunity they wouldn’t have otherwise,” she said.
The tour also gives gardeners an outlet to show off their labor of love.
“Everybody who has a beautiful garden loves to talk about their gardens,” Fischer said.
Mary Cotton is one of those gardeners.
Previously scheduled to be on the library garden tour, Cotton was excited and ready to show off her gardens, which are now in full bloom.
“I do like to talk to about my gardens and I do like to show my gardens because I love them so much,” she said.
Cotton moved to her New Hope home seven years ago. What attracted her most was the large white oak and three-season porch.
“I pretty much remade the yard,” Cotton said. “I wanted sort of a my-secret-garden-kind-of-idea.”
That idea was complete with a wooden fence offering a backdrop.
With ample sun and shade, Cotton’s backyard provides lighting options ideal for a variety of plant species from sun-loving Becky daisies and black-eyed Susans to astilbe and hostas.
Having moved from a place with an all-shade yard, “I was able to bring in a lot of hostas,” she said. “I purchase some plants, but I must admit, most of the plants are from my garden or other people’s gardens. So, I kind of collect them.”
Cotton also finds herself moving plants around to find their best spot.
“I move things all the time because it’s like making a painting. I paint with flowers,” she said.
Her painted backyard is separated by four large gardens, each with a mix of perennials and annuals, offering a variety of colors, textures and heights from spring through fall.
“I always want to have something blooming,” she said.
Interspersing annuals throughout offers a pop of color while the perennials have time and space to grow.
“Putting in some annuals will help your perennial garden look good right away but be able to mature into itself,” she said, noting some gardeners make the mistake of packing in perennials which can lead to overcrowding.
Though she advises against transplanting flowers in the middle of the summer heat – as spring and fall are best – Cotton encourages gardeners to experiment and have fun.
“Don’t worry if it’s not perfect,” she said.
She also understands that sometimes people need to transplant mid-season, especially if they are moving.
To help ensure plants survive the move, Cotton digs a large hole, adds a layer of compost and fills it will water before replacing the soil. This quenches the roots with much-needed water that doesn’t happen through topical watering, Cotton explained.
Sharing perennials with family, friends and neighbors is also really fun, Cotton said. She keeps a log so she can remember what she wants to move or divide later on in the season.
Situated under the large oak is a fairy garden, a garden she hadn’t had before she moved.
A friend gave her a couple of fairies and another friend gave her a house “and it’s kind of expanded from there,” she said.
Interlaced in the garden are miniature hostas and rocks she has collected from the north shores of Lake Superior.
Cotton and her sister like to comb the beaches for rocks and she adds them to her gardens. She’s even made a walkway with rocks she’s collected throughout the years.
“The other thing I love is rusty metal,” she said, which she will use as garden art.
Cotton said she tries to create a harmonious mix of flowers, rocks and art, knowing there is a fine line where there can be too much garden art.
Pointing to the wrought iron fence left from the previous owners, “creating a visual interest other than flowers, I think, is important,” she said.
Walking and talking with Cotton about her gardens showed just how much gardening brings her joy.
“It would’ve been a pretty sad COVID time if it weren’t for my garden,” Cotton said, noting she has been laid off from her job as a registered nurse for group homes.
While the Plymouth Library garden tour would’ve been her largest, Cotton has provided tours for friends and church groups. She has one planned in August which she hopes to find a way to still do.
Next year’s garden tour
Although the Friends of the Plymouth Library won’t be doing the tour this summer, the members of the group are looking forward to next year. Typically, the tour features five or six gardens.
Anyone interested in nominating their garden or someone else’s garden can do so by emailing plymouth@supporthclib.org.
