Paganicon brings entertainment, education, and religious tolerance to Plymouth

2023 marked the event’s 12th year
With a fast-growing Pagan population in the state of Minnesota, Paganicon recently offered an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a learning environment about this community.
It filled the ballrooms March 17-19 at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West in Plymouth. This was the 12th year of this event’s existence, after its inception in 2011.
According to a press release, “Paganicon is organized by Twin Cities Pagan Pride and a host of volunteers to provide an educational and social venue for Pagans, Wiccans, Heathens, Druids, and other folk, craft, indigenous or magickal traditions.”
“[Twin Cities Pagan Pride’s] mission is to educate the general public about earth-reverent faiths, promote religious tolerance for all faiths, and to provide a forum for the exploration, comparison, contrast, growth and expansion of diverse spiritual and religious ideas, theories, practices, traditions and views.”
Vice Chair of Twin Cities Pagan Pride Cindy Miller shared her experience in helping plan this event year after year, having been involved since 2012.
“I’m always looking for ways to work with the community,” she said. “I got a trial by fire, because I joined in February and the second Paganicon was in March. It was a fun event, but really stressful trying to make sure I didn’t screw anything up.”
She explained that the planning process for Paganicon has become more and more complex as the event’s popularity grows.
“We discovered a year ago that we really need to almost plan a year in advance. Because we were trying to get bigger names and bigger acts to come in, we couldn’t just wait until October, November to start planning, because they were booked up,” Miller said. “It is definitely a team effort. We all work really, really hard throughout the year, planning and organizing.”
This year’s event featured various noteworthy guests. According to a press release, these included Christopher Penczak, a writer and healing practitioner whose “practice draws upon the foundation of both modern and traditional Witchcraft blended with the wisdom of mystical traditions from across the globe”, as well as Andras Corban-Arthen, the “founder and spiritual director of the EarthSpirit Community and president of the European Congress of Ethnic Religions.”
Additionally, Kristoffer Hughes spoke, the “Chief of the Anglesey Druid Order and the award-winning author of several books, including ‘As the Last Leaf Falls’ and ‘Cerridwen: Celtic Goddess of Inspiration’.”
Music entertainment was also a favorite, and included a concert from international musicians Sharon Knight and Winter on the first night of the event. Additionally, dance music creators The Mechanist & The Star Goddess performed at the Equinox Masquerade Costume Ball, as well as Open Investigation, a 60s and 70s fusion musical group.
Each year, Paganicon features an art show, The Third Offering: A Sacred Gallery Space. According to a press release, “artists from all over the U.S. will be displaying all types of visual media. The Art Gallery is free and open to the public.”
Miller shared that while Paganicon has seen growing numbers and increasingly well-known guests, the pandemic cut the event down significantly for two years, with it being canceled in 2020 and a smaller Zoom version held in 2021.
“Covid hit and kind of derailed that whole process,” Miller said. “We got so disconnected from each other, and so now it’s again one of those times where we can get together and pick up the connections we may have lost over the last few years.”
She further explained the importance of this event to the Pagan community, saying, “Paganicon came out of a need to serve the Pagan community itself. I think we really did fill a gap. There’s a lot of different festivals that happen in the summertime, and then once fall hits then there’s really not a whole lot.”
Miller explained that many community members wanted an indoor event option as well, a necessary aspect in the cold of March.
While this event caters toward experienced or new members of the Pagan community, Miller explained others are welcome to attend each year.
“There’s still a lot of people and mentors that you can sit and chat with,” she said. “Our guest speakers, they make themselves very available. So you really get a chance to sit down and talk with these authors who are so knowledgeable, and they’re so welcoming and personable and really approachable.”
Overall, Miller stressed the importance of a safe, friendly space at Paganicon.
“We’re welcoming, we try very, very hard to draw in people. We make it as friendly as possible as we can for people of color to come and have a safe place where they can explore different avenues too,” she said. “It’s catered towards people who really are interested in the Pagan community, but if you’re new it’s actually a really great place to start, because you get to immerse yourself.”
For those who are not part of the Pagan community but still interested in learning more about other communities and ways of life, Twin Cities Pagan Pride Day is a separate event hosted by many of the Paganicon planning staff. This event is geared towards the general public, of all backgrounds and religions, and takes place on the first Saturday of September each year.
“A lot of people attend both events, and I don’t know if people realize that the same people put on both events,” Miller said. “We hold [Pagan Pride] at Minnehaha Falls, and that is part of the Pagan Pride national movement. Its educational purpose is towards the general public, which is why we have it out in a big park where just random people can walk by.”
She continued, “They join, we have tons of vendors, we have people in the community who have booths so they can talk about their particular organizations, we have rituals, we have workshops, and we have music.”
Miller explained that the growing interest and attendance at this event and Paganicon is heartening to her, a sign that “Twin Cities Pagan Pride is doing something right” in their planning.
“It’s a great way for the community to get together. It’s a great opportunity to see and learn about things we wouldn’t normally have,” she said.
While this year’s Paganicon is over, Twin Cities Pagan Pride day is yet to come, and the events will return next year. More information about these events, Twin Cities Pagan Pride, and their work can be found at www.tcpaganpride.org.
