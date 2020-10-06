A Plymouth couple has exemplified what it means to “love thy neighbor” after welcoming a homeless stranger to live in their home last year. Now, they are continuing to help their new friend by hosting a fundraiser to provide him a more permanent living space as he fights to get back on his feet.
In December 2018, Alison LaCroix, a wife and mother, felt called to open her home after seeing a short video online as a mom encouraged her 3-year-old daughter to crawl through a hole under the border wall from Tijuana, Mexico, into the U.S.
The mother told her daughter in Spanish that it was OK if she got dirty as long as they got to the other side, LaCroix recalled.
Seeing that video broke her heart, LaCroix said, noting at that point, it was placed on her heart to open their home to somebody in need.
She started by contacting Dan Johnson, their pastor at Plymouth Covenant Church, letting him know she and her husband, John, had an extra bedroom and bathroom if he knew of anyone in need.
The timing couldn’t have been more perfect as the church had recently met Earl Vaa, a homeless man who started coming to the church’s free community meals as part of Loaves and Fishes.
“He started attending services at our church as we conducted a special sleepout fundraiser for Interfaith Outreach to assist the homeless,” Johnson said. “Then the weather turned very, very cold. It hit me that we were trying to help people in our community struggling with housing and Earl was sleeping in his car.”
The church leaders had placed Vaa in a hotel for a temporary stay until they could find a better solution. That’s when the LaCroix family notified the church of their desire to help those in need.
As the family met with Johnson and Vaa, Alison said there was an instant connection and Vaa moved in a week later.
With a 6-year-old daughter, it was important they could trust whomever they invited into their home, Alison said.
“Earl’s just one of those guys where you get a good vibe off of him,” she said. “He’s very friendly. He’s easy to talk to ... and you just get this feeling from Earl that you can trust him. And you can.”
Vaa became homeless in May 2017 after being diagnosed with heart failure and being unable to work.
The medical bills also began piling up adding to his financial troubles.
He resorted to living in his car and working for delivery services when possible. He also spent time in a homeless shelter after his car was repossessed.
That’s when he turned to Interfaith Outreach, which helped him get a car.
While driving by Plymouth Covenant Church on a cold winter’s night, Vaa saw the sign for Loaves and Fishes and decided to stop for a free warm meal. The church offers a free community meal 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Saturday.
Since then, Vaa became much more than a guest, but a member of the LaCroix family and church family, as well, according to Johnson.
“We believe the church has to do so much more than just say we love our neighbors,” he said. “We have to actively demonstrate that love through deeds of kindness and generosity.”
Johnson referenced James 2:14 in the Bible, which reads: “What good is it, if a man claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save him? Suppose a brother or sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to him, ‘Go, I wish you well; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about his physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.”
“The LaCroix family made a huge difference with a faith that was put into action,” Johnson added.
Initially, the plan was for Vaa to stay three months, giving him time to improve his health and save money to rent his own place.
“But realistically, three months was not going to be enough time,” Alison said.
The couple also had no reason to push him out.
“We just wanted to continue to help the best we could,” John added.
During that year, Vaa recalled there being a lot of “letdowns,” in which he was excited for potential housing opportunities that didn’t come to fruition.
The constant anticipation and then disappointment, “that starts to be draining on somebody,” Alison said.
Vaa agreed. “It’s easy to lose hope and get depressed,” he said.
Between his health and inability to maintain a stable job, coupled with the high cost of housing, Vaa said it’s difficult for people like him to get out of the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
He noted that because of his age, sex and race, he’s really low on the list when it comes to housing assistance.
“There just isn’t enough available,” he said.
Through it all, Vaa said he’s grateful for the LaCroix family, the church and Interfaith Outreach.
“I think we can accomplish way more by caring and loving each other and helping each other out, than depending on a government system to take care of us,” he said. “There was a lot of neglected people out there that don’t deserve to be.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vaa made the choice to move out for the safety and health of the family, moving back into his car where he has been living since mid-March.
Now, the couple is finding another way to help out their friend by setting up a GoFundMe for a camper trailer to make living on the road easier for Vaa.
His goal is to be mobile by the end of November, before winter arrives.
While anyone wishing to donate to the purchase of a camper trailer can do so (the goal is $20,000), they would also take a donated camper trailer or find someone willing to sell one at a lower cost.
For more information or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/arvdr-helping-hearts or contact Plymouth Covenant Church at (763) 559-4300.
