On the shores of Medicine Lake in Plymouth, officials from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources shared how climate change is impacting Minnesota lakes with warmer waters and shorter ice seasons during a press conference Dec. 10 at French Regional Park.
On average, Minnesota lakes have declined ice coverage by 10 to 14 days in the last 50 years and 16 to 21 days over the last 100 years, which is when the earliest data was collected.
Medicine Lake has lost almost 12 days of ice coverage since 1955, when data was first recorded. This year, ice in was Dec. 7, a week later than the median of Nov. 30, according to state climatologist Pete Boulay, who noted that data history varies from each lake depending on availability.
Looking to northern Minnesota, Lake Bemidji has lost nearly 19 days of lake ice on average since data was first recorded in 1958.
“Bemidji is an excellent lake for ice and ice-out records and what we rely on - a lot of volunteers, people that live on these lakes,” Boulay said. “We’ve gone to people’s houses where they’ve had dates written on cupboards to get the ice-in and ice-out dates. So, we’re always building the database and about 14 days on average for the state is the change we’ve seen.”
The earliest observation from Medicine Lake was done in 1955, and according to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency online data, ice duration that year was 153 days and tied with 1965. The shortest ice duration on record for that lake was 89 days in 1999.
State records for Lake Minnetonka date back to 1978, when the duration of ice was 142 days. In 2020, ice duration was 96 days. The longest on record, was 148 days in 1996 when ice in was 148 days.
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Katrina Kessler shared that what “we are putting in the air is affecting our waters, releasing greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels for transportation and generating electricity, for example, is changing our climate.”
She urges Minnesotans to “take bold action to mitigate climate change for the sake of our lakes, and to save our winters as we know them in Minnesota” by “investing in more clean energy, building our homes and businesses more energy efficient and promoting clean transportation options like electric vehicles.”
Tracking trends for many fish species over the last 30 years, “we’re definitely finding that those numbers are changing,” said Sarah Strommen, DNR commissioner. “Fish are cold-blooded organisms and temperature is a driving force in every aspect of their lives including reproduction, growth and survival.”
“And while our warming lakes are becoming inhospitable to some of Minnesota’s native fish, the changes in our lakes make them too hospitable to invasive species,” Strommen said, noting that two additional weeks of open water combined with warmer lake water means additional time for invasive species like curly leaf pondweed and milfoil to grow.
Changes in ecology and conditions affect outdoor activities and traditions, and lost days of ice mean the last days of ice fishing, which ultimately impacts the state’s economy.
With more than $1 million of fishing licenses sold annually and recreational fishing contributing approximately $2 billion to the economy each year, “Ice fishing is big business in Minnesota,” Strommen said.
Additionally, the tourism activity that it generates is significant for local businesses during a time that would otherwise be very slow compared to the warmer months of the year, she noted.
Luke Skinner, assistant superintendent of Three Rivers Park District, shared how the changing waters impact other recreation such as winter hiking, cross country skiing, ice skating and snowmobiling.
“Part of our mission within Three Rivers Park District is really to connect people to nature every day ... and with the changing climate and impacts to our lakes, it really makes it challenging for us to do that,” he said.
Michelle Morey is president of the Women Anglers of Minnesota, a nonprofit that has supported women and children in the sport of fishing for the past 45 years. With more than 1,000 members, the nonprofit strives to offer an educational, safe and supportive environment that seeks to connect anglers of all experience levels and ages.
Morey shared that the 10- to 14-day reduction in ice “can definitely be felt” by ice anglers.
“In terms of overall safety, ice anglers must be even more aware of changing conditions, particularly those anglers with wheel houses or ATVs that are at a greater risk for going through the ice or getting stuck up slushy lakes,” she said. “Over the past several years, we’ve experienced warm and slushy and some dangerous conditions at our annual in-person tournament, which is the first weekend in March, which is one of the contributing factors to moving in a weekend earlier this year.”
In addition to the group’s mission of connecting women and children to the tradition of fishing, they are also dedicated to preserving and protecting a sustainable fishery and healthy environment for future anglers.
“We all hope that our children and grandchildren and beyond will be able to continue to catch a walleye through the ice, but we need to start making progress now in order to ensure that the future of ice fishing and bountiful waters and natural resources of our great state are preserved,” she said.
Ann Mulholland, chapter director of The Nature Conservancy shared that nature “provides the simplest solution of all” when it comes to slowing the impact of climate change.
“Forests and farms can remove carbon pollution from the air naturally and at lower cost,” she said. “Nature-based solutions like planting trees, cover cropping and rain gardens can also help us adapt to warmer and wetter weather.”
“We must keep carbon locked in the soil in our farm fields, as well as in our forests, grasslands and peatlands,” she said. “That is critical to limiting the worst effects of the climate crisis including flooding, drought, toxic algae blooms and extreme temperatures.”
In light of the state’s budget surplus, “this is a great time for investment,” Mulholland said. “Bolstering Minnesota forests and increasing tree cover through reforestation, managing timber stand strategically, increasing state tree nursery capacity and protecting private forest land through Forests For the Future are all important investments.”
For data specific to area lakes, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/view-data-climate-impacts-our-waters.
Interested in helping make the science stronger by volunteering to report ice-in and ice-out dates visit: https://www.pca.state.mn.us/water/lake-ice-reporting-program.
For additional information on how to reduce the carbon footprint, visit: https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/climate-change-minnesota.
