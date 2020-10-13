Perry Nouis (R-Plymouth) is running against incumbent Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) for House District 44A, which represents the northwest portion of Plymouth.
The candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Ginny Klevorn
Address: Plymouth
Education: St. Louis University, BS Business Administration.
Occupation: Professional mediator
Community Involvement: Lawyers Professional Responsibility Executive Board; Legislative Task Force on Child Protection; Minnesota FBI Civil Rights Advisory Group; Wayzata Public Schools Legislative Action Group; Church Volunteer
Contact: Ginny@GinnyKlevorn.com
How should the 2021 Legislature handle the budget issues and meet school and societal needs caused by COVID-19?
The Minnesota House and Senate, regardless of party control, must work together to responsibly balance the state budget, with a balanced approach. We can achieve this through identifying and prioritizing our common values as Minnesotans: ensuring our kids have equitable access to a quality education operating under any model, hybrid, in-person or distance learning; our families can get the health care they need at a price they can afford; and our businesses (especially our small businesses in Plymouth) have the financial relief and security resources they need to weather the challenging economic conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesotans need investments in the things that will help them make it through this crisis and thrive after it.
Will you support the passage of a bonding bill in 2021 or 2022, if so, where should the priorities be?
Yes. I supported a robust bonding bill in 2020. I’ve been working with my legislative colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, on this important jobs and local projects plan to revitalize our economy and get more people back to work. Updating our aging infrastructure (including the Plymouth Creek Center), safe drinking water and utility systems will help our people, communities and businesses make it through this crisis while providing family- and community-supporting wages and benefits. Like any necessary home maintenance project, the longer we put off addressing our aging public infrastructure, the more expensive it is to repair. Continued disinvestment in our infrastructure is not sustainable for our state. With low interest rates, it’s time for us to act now while it makes economic sense to fulfill the dire needs of communities across the state.
Perry Nouis
Address: Plymouth
Education: Master’s degree, public administration
Occupation: Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and the former administrator of Nouis Home Care in Little Falls, a home for disabled veterans, the homeless and those confronting addictions.
Community involvement: President of the Air Force Public Affairs Alumni Association; coach for blind golfers who are members of the United States Blind Golf Association; Wayzata American Legion member; and Military Officers Alumni Association member.
Contact information: perrynouisformn.com
How should the 2021 Legislature handle the budget issues and meet school and societal needs caused by COVID-19?
Let’s be clear. The state is not facing a massive, $6 billion-plus, budget deficit “caused by COVID-19.” The deficit largely exists because of Gov. Tim Walz’s response to COVID-19. The budget issues would not be nearly as dire if Walz hadn’t ordered the continued closure of Minnesota’s businesses in mid-April when it was clear that the projections he made in March (50,000+ deaths expected) were, thankfully, woefully inaccurate. Instead of permitting the reopening of businesses and restoring the state’s revenue flow from state sales taxes and state income taxes, the governor has kept businesses in an arbitrary and discriminatory way largely operating well-below capacity. He has also made it clear that he plans to continue using peacetime emergency powers as long as the DFL-controlled House of Representatives allows him to. The Democrat’s primary approach to covering that deficit will be to raise taxes. That’s what they do. With the deficit the size that it is, there is no portion of the state budget that can be excluded from the solution to balancing the budget. Everything is on the table.
Will you support the passage of a bonding bill in 2021 or 2022, if so, where should the priorities be?
Likely. The priority needs to be on facility maintenance on existing state structures, particularly those involved with correctional facilities and public safety. I would be reluctant to support new facilities, such as parking lots, until such time that our budget is balanced. We must differentiate between needs and wants. A critical need throughout the state is the expansion of mental health services and facilities for those suffering with depression and other mental illnesses.
