Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill in Plymouth plans to transform into Northern Taphouse this summer.
It won’t be changing owners. Lincoln Hospitality Group, a family-owned restaurant group based in the Twin Cities, plans to re-brand its location at 220 Carlson Parkway North.
“(Northern Taphouse) fits our personality a little more, myself and my brothers,” LHG Partner Matt Letnes said. “It’s an elevated sports bar concept with a lot more TVs. We’ll have pull tabs and popcorn. It will be a very traditional sports bar with all the stuff we love.”
LHG has 13 restaurants throughout the Midwest including the Milwaukee Burger Company, Northern Taphouse, Omaha Tap House, and select Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill locations.
This will be the third Northern Taphouse location. There are two others, in Lakeville and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The last day of service at Grizzly’s is scheduled for May 8, but Letnes said they will keep the patio open during remodeling.
“It will take six to eight weeks,” he said. “We’re giving the interior a remodel from a cosmetic standpoint. We’ll still serve food throughout the whole transition”
The patio will offer Grizzly’s menu, which includes burgers, wings and pizza, but will likely highlight a few upcoming Northern Taphouse items, Letnes said.
In the meantime, Shea Design will reimagine the space for the Northern Taphouse. The restaurant will have 170 seats inside, including plenty of bar seating, a lounge area with soft seating and low tables, and 40 televisions throughout. The expansive patio adds 100 seats to the restaurant for those looking to dine outdoors.
In addition to the casual-food menu and 40 beers on tap, guests can expect a focus on Bloody Marys with the addition of the Bloody Mary Lab.
The inside plans to reopen midsummer, and “that will have the full Northern Taphouse menu then. It’s casual pub fare. Everything is fresh.”
Northern Taphouse will be located near the intersection of Interstate 494 and the Carlson Parkway exit on the southern border of Plymouth next to Minnetonka.
“It’s a really nice central location for us,” Letnes said. “We pull in a lot of business from the surrounding area.”
For more information on Northern Taphouse or to view a menu, visit northerntapmn.com.
