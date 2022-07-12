Northern Taphouse is now open in Plymouth at 220 Carlson Parkway North. The restaurant opened its doors on July 9, and is the latest in a series of taphouse-style restaurants owned by the Lincoln Hospitality Group, with one location in Lakeville and another in Eau Claire, Wis.
The Northern Taphouse provides an upscale spin on traditional bar food, according to Julie Krenz, the vice president of operations with the Lincoln Hospitality Group.
Krenz described the vision of the restaurant and its owners, saying, “The question ‘What is the way it should be?’ is really the idea behind it.” Krenz explained that this idea, how “should” bar food be done, inspired the menu options and the quality of the ingredients used. It is also the driving force behind the ideals of hospitality and service at the restaurant.
This restaurant takes the place of a former Grizzly’s, which closed its doors on May 8. Heather Stetler, a public relations representative for Northern Taphouse, explained that this restaurant was a quick turn-around to put together from the time Grizzly’s closed to the time Northern Taphouse opened.
“June is when they closed the inside to do a remodel,” Stetler said, “but they kept the patio open.”
She explained that a limited menu was served on the patio for the past month while the indoor construction was quickly completed, but that last week the patio also had to be closed for a remodel. Just about one week later, however, Northern Taphouse is completely ready and open for business. According to Stetler, the interior can now seat 170 people, including bar seats and a lounge area, and the patio can host up to 100 people.
Krenz said the restaurant features signature bloody marys using Minnesota-based Gray Duck vodka in each drink, and infuses the vodka and pickles their own ingredients at the “Bloody Mary Lab” station displayed on the wall. They also offer a variety of 40 beers on tap.
According to their menu, this location also offers three types of cheese curds: the Signature Curds which are beer battered with cheddar cheese; the Ellsworth Curds which are state-fair style with sweet chili sauce; and the Fire Curds which are made with pepper jack cheese and a chipotle beer batter. Additionally, this restaurant offers a variety of burgers, wings, and sandwiches, as well as pizza and sandwich options.
