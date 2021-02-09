Nordic skiers take dogs to the trail

While Minnesota winters can seem long for some, others take full advantage by finding ways to get outside and enjoy what the snowy season has to offer.
As a Nordic skier, Todd Schoolman of Plymouth has embraced skijoring as a way he and his dog can get outside, have some fun and get some exercise – all at the same time.
Skijoring refers to skiing with your dog.
In a recent blog, Jessica Allen, coordinator of the outdoor education department at Three Rivers Park District, explained that the word is derived from the Norwegian skikjøring or “ski driving.”
“The skier and dog both wear specialized harnesses and are attached to each other by a long lead line with a bungee,” she explained.
“While skijoring is most commonly associated with dogs, the sport encompasses any form of being pulled behind an animal while on skis. It likely began in the Laplands of Scandinavia as a form of transportation where animals such as reindeer and horses pulled a skier over difficult winter terrain,” she wrote. “Later, likely influenced by Alaskan sled dog culture, the concept was adjusted to include dogs.”
Each fall, the park district hosts a skijoring clinic where dog owners and their dogs can learn the basics of the sport and try out the equipment.
Plymouth resident and skier Laura Silbaugh participated in the clinic this fall with full intentions of getting out on the trails this winter with her daughter’s dog, Kiba.
Silbaugh has been caring for the 1-year-old Siberian Husky for her daughter Abby, a 2015 Wayzata High School graduate and Nordic skier, who temporarily moved to Germany, where her husband is stationed in the Army.
Her daughter had been wanting to get into skijoring, so Silbaugh decided she would also give it a try.
Not only would skijoring give her the opportunity to get out on skis, but also provide Kiba with some much-needed exercise.
Unfortunately, a slip on the ice and a sprained wrist has prevented Silbaugh from practicing what she learned - thus far. Kiba, however, has been getting some experience, thanks to Schoolman, who is Silbaugh’s neighbor.
Schoolman had been skijoring in past winters with his dog, Chief, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and thought it would be fun to add Kiba this year.
While he heard about skijoring and saw other people doing it, Schoolman had smaller dogs that didn’t have the pulling capacity necessary for the sport.
When they got Chief, Schoolman saw the dog’s drive to run and decided to give skijoring a try the next winter.
With a background in cross-country skiing, “it really wasn’t that much of a challenge to get a little bit more equipment to be able to take him with,” Schoolman said.
Adding a dog to the sport is not only fun, but it gives humans another chance to be with their canine companions.
“It’s another interaction for us to continue building our relationship,” he said.
It’s also exercise for both of them.
“It’s not like I’m just sitting there being pulled. It’s a lot of work for all of us,” he said.
Living near the Luce Line State Trail in Plymouth, Schoolman tends to take the dogs onto the trail once or twice a week for up to 5 miles, depending on the temperature. He also likes to go out into the more open areas with Chief. Kiba tends to get distracted and just wants to play whereas the trail provides a little more focus for the young dog, Schoolman said.
While there are definitely options to race, skijoring for Schoolman is pure recreation. It’s just an opportunity to get out with his dog, build a relationship and get some fresh air and exercise during the winter months.
To anyone interested in skijoring, he offers one piece of advice: “Just try it. Don’t be worried about it,” he said.
He also suggests watching a few videos or taking a clinic to get the basics.
As for Silbaugh, she anticipates being recovered by March and hopes to take Kiba out on the trail before either the snow melts or her daughter calls him back home.
More information can be found at threeriversparks.org/blog/skijoring-winter-fun-you-and-your-dog.
