New Plymouth City Council members sworn in

1 of 4

Pointner, Gregor, Peterson, and Wosje took the oath of office Jan. 10

The night of Jan. 10 was an important one for the Plymouth City Council, as four council members were sworn into office. The new year begins with recently elected members Clark Gregor, Julie Peterson, and Julie Pointner starting their terms, as well as re-elected Mayor Jeff Wosje being sworn in to continue serving in another term.

Tags

Load comments