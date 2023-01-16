New Plymouth City Council members sworn in

Julie Pointner is sworn in as the Ward 4 council member.
Clark Gregor is sworn in as the At-Large council member.
Julie Peterson is sworn in as the Ward 2 council member.
Jeff Wosje is sworn in as Plymouth Mayor, with his hand on an antique family bible.
Pointner, Gregor, Peterson, and Wosje took the oath of office Jan. 10
The night of Jan. 10 was an important one for the Plymouth City Council, as four council members were sworn into office. The new year begins with recently elected members Clark Gregor, Julie Peterson, and Julie Pointner starting their terms, as well as re-elected Mayor Jeff Wosje being sworn in to continue serving in another term.
“I just want to say congratulations to all the council members that were sworn in tonight,” Wosje said. “It’s a special time to be here, to run through an election and then be sworn into office.
“I know all three council members ran very hard-fought races and campaigned, and you earned this spot.”
Pointner was elected to the Ward 4 seat on the council with 42.80% of the vote against two other candidates. Her key issues include providing housing for all, supporting local businesses, and fostering community and public safety. She has stated, “I ran to make sure that Ward 4 had a council member that represented all its residents and listens to the many diverse needs of all of Plymouth.”
Gregor was elected to an At-Large seat receiving 42.22% of the vote against two challengers. Gregor has stated his main priorities in office will include “an approach to redevelopment and public safety that will ensure a welcoming community for residents and businesses”. Maintaining infrastructure and “fiscal responsibility”, as well as environmental protection, have also been key issues for him.
Peterson had previously been sworn in to temporarily serve in the Ward 2 seat until the beginning of this term, due to the absence of former Council Member Nick Roehl. She then took the official oath of office for the entire next term at the Jan. 10 meeting. Peterson won 73.01% of the vote against one opponent, and has said that her key issues will include non-partisan support of redevelopment and the city’s future, protecting “green spaces”, and “fostering a business-friendly community.”
Wosje ran unopposed for reelection. Among his main priorities are the financial and infrastructural well-being of Plymouth, ensuring that the city remains viable for many years to come. He has said his duty is to continue to provide “the things our residents need to have a quality of life here in Plymouth”.
In addition to taking the oath of office, many council members were appointed to various representative roles to other agencies throughout the city. Gregor was appointed as the Environmental Quality Committee, School District 284, Suburban Transit Association (alternate), and Elm Creek Watershed (alternate) representative. Pointner was appointed to the roles of Planning Commission and School District 281 representative, and Peterson was appointed as the Elected Suburban Transit Association representative. Wosje was appointed as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Elected Municipal Legislative Commission, and Plymouth Civic League representative.
