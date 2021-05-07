‘In the Midst of Things’ is a production from An Opera Theatre
A Twin Cities-based opera company has produced a 15-minute opera meant to shine a light on local teachers and students who have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the Midst of Things: In Medias Res” is the second new opera commission of the year from An Opera Theatre, whose mission is to produce socially relevant works as a way to break down the barriers of the classical art form while bringing communities together.
The contemporary opera takes place in a virtual classroom – a newly standard educational setting due to the pandemic – complete with distractions, disruptive teens, a teacher breakdown, a teachable moment and even a full-on dance break with hip-hop artist Darrius Strong.
“I wanted to create something refreshing and personal for teachers and students this semester,” said Kelly M. Turpin, founder and artistic director of An Opera Theatre. “Our education program is imperative to our vision as an organization, and those collaborations do not happen without teachers who are out there continuing to dream big and show up for their students no matter the circumstances. This year, of all years, we wanted the teachers and students to know that time and talents were dedicated to them through the creation of this opera.”
“In the Midst of Things” is composed by Hollywood orchestrator and Minneapolis-based composer Robert Elhai with a libretto by local theater legend Christina Baldwin and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Sequoia Hauck.
The opera will premiere virtually at 15 high schools, along with Q&A sessions with members of the cast and creative team, throughout May. It will then be available for audiences everywhere to watch online from May 28 through June 6.
Anna Hashizume, a 2011 Wayzata High School graduate, will play the role of Sunny, one of the students in Ms. T’s class. In the opera, Ms. T, played by KrisAnne Weiss, is trying her best to keep it together and teach something of value while high school students Nicole (Mikalia Bradberry), Trevor (Justin Anthony Spenner), Kai (Darrius Strong), Leo (Adán Varela), Max (Phinehas Bynum) and Sunny are trying to get through another monotonous day of virtual learning. Attitudes, emotions and humor collide in an all-too-real tale of the lessons and hardships brought on by virtual connection.
“The audience is kind of dropped into the middle of a workweek for a teacher and her students,” Hashizume said. “And you see what goes on behind the scenes with the teacher and you see the different personalities that are in the class.”
Hashizume, who received a degree in vocal performance from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and a master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Minnesota, said it’s been an exciting experience helping An Opera Theatre develop new works of opera.
“Operatic literature is still being written today and if companies don’t produce it, no one will see it. ... So, what An Opera Theatre is really great at doing is commissioning libretto composers to make new works that are relevant for today,” Hashizume said.
The actor and singer noted that the length of the opera, just 15 minutes, is another great way to introduce people to the genre.
“Opera has nothing to do with the length of the piece,” Hashizume said. “If you can tell a story in 15 minutes, you can also sing an opera in 15 minutes.”
If you watch:
An Opera Theatre presents “In the Midst of Things: In Medias Res”
When: Virtually premiering 7 p.m. Friday, May 28. Will be available to watch online through June 6.
Where: Online at anoperatheatre.org and An Opera Theatre’s Facebook page, facebook.com/anoperatheatre.
This is a free program, but there is a suggested donation of $10.
