Nautical Bowls recently opened its doors in Plymouth. Since April 29, the new location has been serving acai bowls, following in the footsteps of the original location in Minnetonka.
Paul Siegel is the owner of the Plymouth franchise, along with his wife Melissa. “I applied last May or June, and was awarded the franchise,” Siegel said. He noted that as a Plymouth resident, he was keen on running a location that was in his home town.
“I liked the healthy food concept,” Siegel said. He shared that while he used to work at a law firm, he always wanted to own a business, and liked the idea of selling healthy food, as opposed to fast food.
“The actual product is a sorbet,” Siegel shared. “Or a smoothie bowl, is how some other people define it.” According to Siegel, there are no added sugars in Nautical Bowls’ ingredients, and everything is dairy and gluten free, with many vegan options available.
Nautical Bowls was originally a single shop, opened by Rachel and Bryant Amundson. According to the company’s website, the Amundsons were in California when they realized that while acai bowls are extremely popular on the west coast, there were no shops offering them in the Midwest. After opening the first Nautical Bowls in Minnetonka in 2018, the Amundsons decided to franchise their store during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Siegel shared that it was a year-long process from being awarded the store in 2021 to opening this year, including a remodel of the speace.
“I probably could have [opened sooner], if I really put the pedal down,” Siegel said, “But I also really didn’t want to open my location in January.” Siegel said he saved the grand opening of the store for the spring and summer months instead.
He also shared that Nautical Bowls is “very much a family business.” While he and his wife own the location, their daughters also work at the store. In addition to family members, Siegel says he has hired a “really amazing staff”.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Siegel said, “Our customers are great. Interacting with them, it’s a lot of fun.”
