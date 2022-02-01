Next year more than 48 high school hockey teams from across the country will be competing in the USA National High School Hockey Tournament at the Plymouth Ice Center.
Greg Gibson of Wayzata Youth Hockey made the announcement during the Plymouth City Council meeting Jan. 25.
The 2023 USA National High School Hockey Tournament is scheduled for March 23-27. The event will bring in approximately 48-56 boys and girls teams along with the families from across the United States to the Plymouth Ice Center.
The second and last time Plymouth hosted the national tournament was in 2018, with 36 teams playing 70 games over the four-day tournament.
The event has since expanded, Gibson said, with a minimum of 48 teams and about 86 to 90 games
“It will certainly be a great event,” Gibson said, also crediting Plymouth Ice Center Manager Erik Halverson and Community and Economic Development Director Danette Parr for their work in helping coordinate this event.
“It’s wonderful when people recognize what a great facility the Plymouth Ice Center is, as well as the experience provided by staff and supporters of the tournament,” Parr said.
Organizers are looking for another nearby rink to help accommodate the sheer volume of the tournament since all of the games can’t be played at the Plymouth Ice Center, such as neighboring New Hope.
“Unless you started about 4 in the morning and go till 2 a.m. or so, but even hockey parents aren’t willing to play quite those hours,” Gibson laughed.
There will also be no admission to attend.
Plymouth hosting the tournament is also good news for local restaurants and hotels.
“As a city, it’s a tangible benefit to have a national event of this size that creates economic development by filling our local hotels, restaurants and retailers,” Parr said. “It’s a great opportunity and we look forward to sharing Plymouth with teams and their supporters from across the United States.”
In 2018, the tournament booked about 2,176 hotel rooms. In 2023, more than 2,500 hotel rooms will be needed because teams come in Wednesday and stay minimally through Sunday morning, Gibson noted.
Gibson said he also hopes Olympic gold medalists Dani Cameranesi and Kelly Pannek will return to show off a second medal after competing with U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey in this year’s Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Cameranesi, a 2013 graduate of Blake High School, and Pannek, a 2014 Benilde-St. Margaret’s graduate, both got their start playing on the ice in Plymouth – Cameranesi through the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association, and Pannek through the Armstrong Cooper Youth Hockey Association.
In 2018, the hockey duo returned to the PIC as part of a welcome-home reception during the National High School Hockey Tournament after winning gold medals in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.
“So hopefully they’ll get to bring another medal back to show off at the Plymouth Ice Center. That was a lot of fun,” Gibson said.
