Plymouth’s quintessential community event, Music in Plymouth, will return to the Hilde 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, in light of the relaxing of COVID capacity restrictions.
The event will be smaller in scope and the Minnesota Orchestra will not perform this year, a decision the orchestra had to be make prior to the governor’s latest announcement.
The event will include several music and dance performances and conclude with the signature fireworks display.
The choice of entertainment was very purposeful as the Plymouth Civic League chose to have a strong representation of the diverse community, according to Mele Willis, spokesperson for the Plymouth Civic League.
A mix of music and dance includes Heart & Soul Drum Academy, which will be performing with Djembe hand drums; Malamanya, an Afro-Cuban group; Ragamala Dance, a junior Indian dance group; Uptown Brass, a quintet of from the Minnesota Orchestra; and the Medicine Show Music Company, a trio of roving Vaudeville performers.
There will also be limited concessions, and attendees are welcome to bring food for picnics.
Upon hearing the news that Music in Plymouth could resume without capacity restriction, it was “incredibly powerful” and “invigorating,” Willis said, but also a “heavy lift” to pull off an event in eight weeks.
In April, the league announced it would offer a virtual concert, live-streamed, but performed without an in-person audience. Upon the governor’s announcement about lifting restrictions in May, the league reversed its decision and began planning for an in-person concert event.
“It feels symbolically like a reopening for us to be together again as a community safely,” Willis said. “It’s going to be great.”
Another decision was to eliminate the hands-on kids activities to limit the close contact.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with the fireworks at approximately 10 p.m.
