The annual festival scheduled for July 6
It’s time to celebrate 50 years of Music in Plymouth.
This celebration of community is hosted by the Plymouth Civic League, which partners with the city of Plymouth to put the event on each year. This annual festival is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at the Hilde Performance Center.
Mele Willis, who serves as a public relations representative for the volunteer-led Plymouth City League, and also works on the entertainment committee for the Music in Plymouth event said, “In honor of the 50th anniversary, we kind of went all out.”
Attendance to the performance and the following firework show is free of charge, with additional concessions available for purchase. Attendees are also invited to bring their own picnic, and can set up blankets as early as 7 a.m. the morning of the event.
The night will begin with a musical performance at 5:40 p.m. by the Grammy award-winning group The Okee Dokee Brothers. Following this will be a performance by Minnesota Orchestra trumpet player Charles Lazarus and Broadway performers The Steeles, joined by a big band. Per tradition at this event, the renowned Minnesota Orchestra will be performing as well, beginning at 8:45 p.m., which will be followed by a firework display.
In addition to the acclaimed performers, Willis shared that there would be lots of family activities, including face painting, airbrush tattoos, a flyover between musical acts, and food trucks offering meals as well as some carnival snacks.
“It’s really the capstone of events in Plymouth. For me, what really stands out is the feeling of community. You hear this amazing music, and you’re looking out over the sea of people who come to enjoy it together. Especially after the last couple of years, I think we know more than ever how important that sense of community and gathering together can feel,” she said. “To realize that this is the celebration of 50 years of people in the community caring enough to give up their time to create something like this for their fellow neighbors, it’s just really heartwarming.”
Willis also shared the history of how Music in Plymouth came to be. She said, “[It] was kind of a brainchild of a couple of community leaders. Curt Carlson, who was the founder of Carlson companies, and then-Mayor Al Hilde, Jr., they got together and were really trying to think ‘What could we do to kind of create some community pride and a sense of community identity?’”
Willis explained that at the time, Plymouth was a disconnected suburb; The city did not have its own school district, the zip code across Plymouth was not uniform, and there wasn’t even a central downtown area.
“They came up with the idea of having this festival and inviting the Minnesota Orchestra to perform. And they formed the Plymouth Civic League at that time, and charged them with making this happen,” Willis said. “It’s really wonderful to see that vision has been realized, and that it’s grown and it’s been taken forward and that legacy is really being cared about for the future.”
In addition to the event itself, the Plymouth Civic League hosts a 5k each summer (this year’s run will be June 25) and a wine tasting each fall (occurring Oct. 6). These events help raise funding for Music in Plymouth each year. In addition, donations are collected on the civic league’s website at www.givemn.org/organization/Plymouth-Civic-League. For more information visit www.musicinplymouth.org.
