With the uncertainty surrounding restrictions on size of community gatherings, the Plymouth Civic League has canceled what would have been the 49th annual Music in Plymouth.

The annual event in July at the outdoor amphitheater of the Hilde, featuring music Minnesota Orchestra along with other entertainment and fireworks that draws thousands of community members to the Plymouth park.

The decision comes in conjunction with the Minnesota Orchestra canceling in-person outdoor concerts for the summer season, including Symphony for the Cities of which Music in Plymouth is a part.

While it is likely audience capacity restrictions may relax a bit more this summer, it is improbable that they will be lifted to the size of the Music in Plymouth crowds, according to a statement from the Plymouth Civic League.

“The Plymouth Civic League and City of Plymouth are committed to maintaining the spirit and intent that has characterized Music in Plymouth since its inception 49 years ago,” the statement read. “It is an event that welcomes everyone – freely and without restriction – and significantly limiting the number of people who are able to attend doesn’t feel true to that spirit.”

The Plymouth Civic League will offer a concert Wednesday, July 7, live streamed from Plymouth, but performed without an in-person audience.

The League members invite the community to gather with those close to them, perhaps even with a picnic, and enjoy musical entertainment in the spirit of Music in Plymouth and join them for the 50th anniversary of Music in Plymouth in July 2022.

Plans are underway for an in-person Music in Plymouth 5K Saturday, June 26, marking the 25th anniversary of this fundraising event. Registration will be online this year and is available now at active.com.

