A scholarship fund named for two beloved Wayzata High School band directors is continuing to encourage students to follow a post high school path in music education.
Since 2001, the Woody Budnick and Chip Williams Scholarship Fund, which is part of the Greater Wayzata Community Foundation, has provided a total of about $30,000 in college scholarships to Wayzata band students. Each year, a Wayzata High senior is selected to receive the scholarship.
Budnick taught in the Wayzata School District for more than 30 years. He died in 1998, but his spirit and love of music carry on through the fund. Williams served the Wayzata Schools band program for 32 years before retiring in 2010, and his teaching career in the district overlapped Budnick by a couple of years.
The scholarship, like the former band directors themselves, hasinspired many students to pursue a career path in music education. After receiving the scholarship and graduating from Wayzata High in 2014, Tim Radermacher went on to study music education at Luther College before landing a position as a band teacher in Iowa.
“Once I received that scholarship, I kind of decided that music was really what I’m most passionate about,” Radermacher said.
The former student said he hopes the scholarship continues to provide that same inspiration to other students for many years to come.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity for young musicians to have their potential recognized and give them that little extra push to consider making music a part of their life and their education going forward,” he said.
Brad Schneider, a 1973 Wayzata High graduate, has many fond memories of studying music under Budnick, who he called a “huge influence” on his life.
Schneider recalled Budnick’s soft-spoken nature in the classroom – a contrast to the generation of military musicians from which Budnick came – and his eagerness to hear ideas from students.
“I loved band and I loved making music with Mr. Budnick because even then I knew he was giving us a lot of student ownership,” he said. “That’s sort of the norm now, but in 1971 it wasn’t.”
Schneider went on to have a 38-year career teaching band, nearly three decades of which were spent at a school in a suburb of Madison, Wis. The retired teacher said he tried his best to carry forward Budnick’s passion for not only teaching music, but also how he provided students a place where they could feel they belonged.
“Like all high school kids, you’re trying to find a niche and you’re trying to find a place where you belong and a place where you feel validated, and for me in high school that was band. That was a direct result of the things that he taught and the way he taught us to think,” Schneider said. “Although he was teaching music, he was teaching us critical thinking and creative thinking.”
In 2018, a jazz concert featuring Wayzata alum Gordie Johnson with the Benny Weinbeck Trio helped to raise funds for the Budnick/Williams Scholarship. A second concert was planned for 2020 but was canceled amid the onset of the pandemic. Despite COVID-19 preventing organizers from holding fundraising events, the fund continued to provide scholarships over the past two years. Organizers are now asking for the public’s help in continuing the program.
To learn more about the scholarship and how to donate to the fund, visit facebook.com/budnickwilliamsscholarshipfund or email budnickwilliams@gmail.com. Checks can be mailed to Budnick/Williams Scholarship, 14005 38th Ave. N., Plymouth, MN 55447.
