History is woven into the fabric of every community and Plymouth is no exception. Helping dust off that history and make it relevant to today is Plymouth Historical Society Manager Rebekah Coffman.
Hired just before the pandemic, Coffman has been using the closure to revitalize the Plymouth History Museum located within the former town hall on Fernbrook Lane.
Built in 1885, the original one-room building served as the first meeting place for city government and was used until the 1960s.
In the 1970s, when Fernbrook Lane was about to be expanded to become a wider road, the historical society formed to save the historic building.
A foundation and basement were built and the building was moved 100 feet to the north.
The museum became the after effect of that process.
The historic site that functions as a museum attracted Coffman to the part-time position as the museum’s curator.
“I was really excited about the idea of helping rethink how that building could be presented and how it could include community,” said Coffman, who has a degree in architectural reuse and a background in art history.
The focus has been to make the building a little more functional as well as making the collection safer and focusing on the storytelling aspect of the history of Plymouth, she said.
To do that, she is implementing more of a standard museum approach by doing a careful inventory of the artifacts and finding ways to properly store the collection.
For example, most museums have only a portion of the collection on display with the rest in storage, she explained. This allows for more comprehensive storytelling. It’s also safer for the objects to not be on display all the time, which hadn’t been the case at the museum, she said.
While the pandemic led to the museum’s closure and canceling of events like Old Fashioned Christmas, it did allow time to freshen the interior with new flooring, museum track lighting and soon-to-be collection storage and exhibit areas, which will be revealed as part of fall grand re-opening event.
The lower level of the museum is being transformed into the collection storage and archive space and Coffman is in the process of applying for a grant to assist with the purchase of cabinets and shelving.
The upper level will focus on storytelling and displaying museum artifacts, such as the World War II-era voting booths, that lend themselves to telling the story of the former city hall space.
“Our goal is to really have people see themselves more in this museum than they have in the past,” she said.
Part of this will be creating a permanent display and a rotational display space, a project called Place in Plymouth.
“And that’s been a combination of archival research on the map collection we have, and talking about historic places throughout the city, and doing oral history interviews of people that have connection to that place,” Coffman said. “And so we’re hoping to provide people an opportunity to include their own stories in that when they come to visit.”
While it may be difficult to see the history within a modern, suburban development, Plymouth’s story dates back to those who lived here even before Minnesota was a state.
“There’s so much that informs the very land we sit on,” she said, pointing to the museum’s file of maps.
“It was actually one of my favorite things in the collection because it shows the change of use of the area over time ... from platting to farms to suburban development, which is just really fascinating to see for Plymouth,” she said.
“Each of those things is a layered history that informs how we’re living today,” she said.
Ultimately, her hope for the museum is to be a space that will help “open people’s eyes” to the history that’s shaped Plymouth today “so they understand their place within it,” she said.
Until the museum officially opens to the public this fall, the historical society will continue hosting monthly virtual open houses to share updates of what’s been happening at the museum, discuss themes related to Plymouth and its history and provide time for discussion.
“We take something that’s very local, and try to talk about it on a global scale,” Coffman said, noting last month’s topic was about the gardens at the Plymouth workhouse, now the Hennepin County Correctional Facility.
The next virtual open house will be 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Sign up at plymouthmnhistoricalsociety.org.
“We try to just get people to connect and talk with each other,” she said. She is also hoping to plan pop-up craft events outside the museum.
While archival capacity is currently limited, the historical society continues to accept items.
“We are always interested in people’s stories as Plymouth history relates, especially photographs,” she said. “We’re always trying to build on pieces of our history.”
For more information or to contact the historical society, visit plymouthmnhistoricalsociety.org or email info@plymouthmnhistoricalsociety.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.