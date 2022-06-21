Included in the Minnetonka Police June 5 through June 11 reports were these incidents:
June 5 - Burglary on the 12900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vandalism on the 17200 block of County Road 101.
June 6 - Theft on the 6100 block of Baker Road.
- Vandalism on the Libbs Lake.
- Theft on the 15400 block of Lake Street.
- Theft on the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 12600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 7 - Theft from vehicle on the 3300 block of Shores Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3500 block of Elmwood Place
June 8 - Theft on the 15300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.
- Theft on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Robbery on the 10600 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft on the 5300 block of Mayview Road.
- Forgery on the 4900 block of Kingsberry Lane.
June 9 - Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 19000 block of Stratford Road.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Larchmore Avenue.
- Theft on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
- Property damaged on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.
June 10 - Theft on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
June 11 - Car theft on the 10100 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft on the 12400 block fo Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 13800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.