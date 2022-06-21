Included in the Minnetonka Police June 5 through June 11 reports were these incidents:

June 5 - Burglary on the 12900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vandalism on the 17200 block of County Road 101.

June 6 - Theft on the 6100 block of Baker Road.

- Vandalism on the Libbs Lake.

- Theft on the 15400 block of Lake Street.

- Theft on the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 12600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 7 - Theft from vehicle on the 3300 block of Shores Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3500 block of Elmwood Place

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 8 - Theft on the 15300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.

- Theft on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Robbery on the 10600 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft on the 5300 block of Mayview Road.

- Forgery on the 4900 block of Kingsberry Lane.

June 9 - Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 19000 block of Stratford Road.

- Theft on the 3200 block of Larchmore Avenue.

- Theft on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

- Property damaged on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.

June 10 - Theft on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

June 11 - Car theft on the 10100 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft on the 12400 block fo Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 13800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

