The MCMS location will be at 15700 37th Ave North, Suite 110, in Plymouth. 

The renowned care center will feature upgraded diagnostics, treatments, and amenities

Beginning Jan. 2, the Minnesota Center for Multiple Sclerosis will be relocating to Plymouth. The nationally-recognized organization led by Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Calkwood will be moving from its current Golden Valley location to 15700 37th Ave North, Suite 110, to the City Center Professional Building in Plymouth.

