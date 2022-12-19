The renowned care center will feature upgraded diagnostics, treatments, and amenities
Beginning Jan. 2, the Minnesota Center for Multiple Sclerosis will be relocating to Plymouth. The nationally-recognized organization led by Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Calkwood will be moving from its current Golden Valley location to 15700 37th Ave North, Suite 110, to the City Center Professional Building in Plymouth.
According to a press release, “The practice’s new location will provide their patients with more accessible parking and comfortable treatment rooms, as well as same-building access to Infusion Associates, who offer patients access to IV therapy 365-days-a-year, private rooms, TVs, WiFi, heated blankets and more amenities.”
The release also explained, “To support their growth, MCMS is partnering with Dr. Jason Raasch and his team at Midwest Immunology Clinic (MIC). MIC specializes in the treatment of primary immunodeficiency diseases for people of all ages and has treated many of Dr. Calkwood’s patients.”
Dr. Calkwood shared that the new Plymouth location will not only allow for an expansion of the current MS treatments given, but also for the development of new therapies and treatment options.
“The way that we take care of persons with MS is quite unique. We will be able to expand our model of care so that we can touch more person’s lives who are living with MS. So this is the primary reason for our move,” he said. “We do a lot of research in MS; not just research on the latest drug, but research on supporting family members in MS.”
Calkwood explained why comprehensive care centers such as his are vital to those with MS. “Comprehensive care centers arose out of this need that persons with MS have that a typical doctor in a clinic model can’t take care of. Comprehensive care comes at the disease from all angles,” he said.
He shared that these methods include not only the latest pharmaceutical information, but also dietary modifications and supplements, information for caregivers about how to care for a person with MS, and more. “It really takes a village to care for someone with MS,” Calkwood said.
Along with all of this information about the new MS treatment center, Calkwood explained exactly what MS is, and why his center in Minnesota is so imperative.
“Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease, where the immune system essentially turns on the individual. The immune system attacks the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord, like it was a foreign invader, like a healthy immune system would attack a virus,” he said. “The accumulation of the attacks develops disability.”
In fact, Calkwood shared that MS is the largest non-traumatic cause of disability among young adults. According to the Mayo Clinic, “[MS] onset usually occurs around 20 [to] 40 years of age. However, younger and older people can be affected.”
Calkwood also shared that MS is a particularly common disease in Minnesota.
“Minnesota has one of the highest incidences of MS in all of the US,” he said. “There is a genetic predisposition to who gets MS, and it turns out that MS is much more prevalent in populations of Northern European ancestry. And there does appear to be an environmental trigger as well.”
Calkwood shared that new research suggests a possible MS trigger in Northern climates, as well as from an infection by the Epstein-Barr virus.
Given the prevalence of MS in Minnesota, Calkwood and his care team seem to be of vital importance, and Calkwood has a history that makes him uniquely qualified to provide such care.
“I’m a neurologist and neuro-opthamologist, and I specialize in the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis,” Calkwood said. “I started an MS center in Louisiana, unfortunately about five months before hurricane Katrina. When that MS center was destroyed, Dr. Randy Schapiro, who actually originally developed the comprehensive care MS center [which later became MCMS], Dr. Schapiro invited me to join him, as he was planning to retire in a few years.
“I joined him in 2005, took over the MS center from there, and now we’re going through yet another evolution of the comprehensive care center where our entire staff, the entire team of MS healthcare providers and support staff are picking up and moving seven miles to the west.”
According to the press release, MCMS is “staffed by the most experienced MS-certified nursing team in the nation”, and “their comprehensive life management plans promote independence and optimal functioning to support each patient’s unique lifestyle.”
Calkwood added, “There are only a handful of comprehensive care centers in the US, and we’re very gratified to have this opportunity to touch more people’s lives, expand our model of care, and develop care for more persons who are touched by this disease.”
To learn more about MCMS and the Plymouth location, visit mncenterforms.com.
