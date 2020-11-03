The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed results for the two seats on the Medicine Lake City Council show incumbent Chris Heim was re-elected with 44% of the votes, along with Joyce Meyer with 38% of the votes.

Clint Carlson had 10% of votes and Debra Stafne with 6% of votes.

Connie Shaffer was unopposed and received 97% of votes. She was appointed in October 2019 to fill the council position vacated by Steven Anderson and ran unopposed.

Unopposed mayoral incumbent Scott Marks received 94% votes.

