The recently re-elected mayor shares his thoughts
As an unopposed candidate in the 2022 election, Plymouth Mayor Jeffry Wosje, who recently ran for reelection and won, hasn’t had many opportunities to run a typical campaign. During a recent chat with the Sun Sailor, he shared some of his ideas and priorities for the upcoming term.
Key Issues
Wosje said that one of his immediate priorities for him will continue to be the redevelopment of the old Four Seasons Mall location.
“To me, that’s just been a journey that has taken far too long,” he said. “We’re talking about [another development], but we just don’t have the patience to keep waiting. So we have to take that building down and at least improve that land by not having a dilapidated building.”
Wosje shared that additional priorities would include completing the final phases of the Chankahda Trail road work, as well as redeveloping the old Prudential Financial company site.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event in Plymouth,” he said of the Prudential site on the corner of Interstate-494 and Bass Lake Road. “Plymouth will never have 75 acres go up again for that redevelopment. It’s so critically important that we get this right. And so the developers are gonna have to bring in something that meets the needs of the city and meets what our residents are going to want in that space.”
Overall, it seems the infrastructure and financial maintenance of Plymouth are first and foremost for Wosje.
“Plymouth is one of only 10 cities in the state that have AAA bond ratings. And so, I want to make sure we keep that,” he said. “We have the lowest tax per capita of Hennepin County cities.”
He shared his belief that maintaining infrastructure is part of being “good financial stewards,” and that it “directly relates to how strong financially the city is going to be.”
Other important issues
Wosje was quick to explain his desire to create a downtown at the current “City Center” in Plymouth as well.
“City Center was developed 20, 25 years ago with this idea of having walkability in a retail part of town, having kind of a downtown,” he said. “But, because it got developed parcel by parcel, we have stores and parking lots, and no walkability.”
He added that creating housing opportunities and restaurants in this area would be a priority too, especially given the proximity of City Center to the Hilde Performance Center. He noted the environmental impact this could have as well.
“If you go to a concert, and it’s only a two-block walk [from where you live], you’ll walk there,” he said. “Same thing with a restaurant. If I have to get in a car and drive to the restaurant, versus if I can just walk a block or two to the restaurant, [I’ll walk].”
Wosje shared his fondness for the area, and why he thinks it will make a good downtown.
“You have concerts in the park at the Hilde, you’ve got Life Time, you’ve got the ice center right there, the library is there, the movie theater’s there. All these beautiful things,” he said. “So it’s just the vitality, the vibrancy, the energy of the whole City Center.”
Other priorities Wosje shared included making Highway 55 a BRT Transit Corridor, as well as hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator for the city.
“It’s in the budget,” he said of filling the coordinator position. “I fully support having a DEI manager. I think I’ve explained to people who have challenged me on it; we should have a position that’s a focal point to coordinate all diversity and inclusion that’s going on in the city right now. Our police does it, our fire does it, they just don’t have a focal point to really coordinate that activity.”
According to Wosje, “60% of [Plymouth’s] population is now diverse”.
“From 2010 to 2020, a little over 10,000 people moved into Plymouth,” he shared. “And 86% were minority. Isn’t that amazing?”
Wosje added, “I think everyone has this convention that [Plymouth] is a predominantly white, suburban city. It’s quickly becoming very diverse.”
Reelection
Wosje has nearly four years of experience as a mayor now. However, he was first elected to his position in 2018, after serving on the Plymouth City Council Ward 2 seat.
“I think the difference I’ve found in the mindset from a council member to a mayor is, I think mayors think ‘What will this city look like in 20 years?’.”
He added, “I don’t want to wait 20 or 30 years to get in a position where we get stagnant, and we then need to think about ‘What do we do to re-energize ourselves?’.”
After a four-year term, Wosje ran for reelection to continue his current work with the city. Not only did he run again, but he ran unopposed.
“I hope it means that I’ve been governing well,” he said in response to this. “And what I mean by that is, you may have 25, 50 people [discussing] a controversial issue [on the city council]. That means there’s 82,000 people [in Plymouth] that aren’t in the council chambers. And so you need to be mindful of the best interests of Plymouth as a whole, not just individual groups.”
He added, “There’s [the idea] that between the 5 percent on the far right and the 5 percent on the far left, there’s a bell-shaped curve. [Those ten percent] account for 90 to 95 percent of the tweeting and all the communication that’s out there. Which, to me, means there’s 90 percent in the middle that just want to be governed well.”
Philosophy
Wosje explained his philosophy on what good governing looks like to him.
“When I say government that works well, I mean government that works, that’s functional, that’s not partisan,” he said. “There’s many times where I’ve come into council meetings, not really sure which way to vote. And you really listen to arguments, because I would listen to what someone says from their perspective.”
Wosje shared that by doing this, he feels decisions are more well-informed.
“Ultimately, the seven of us [on the council] will sit down and make a decision. But the more input we have from diverse opinions, the better off we’re served.”
For Wosje, the job of being a public servant is about providing quality of life.
“You have 82,000 residents in Plymouth right now, and we’re here to service them,” he said. “And so whatever they need, whether it’s around our parks and rec, our trails, building our new community center. ... What are the things our residents need to have a quality of life here in Plymouth? To be the best place in the world to raise a family, to live, to play, to work? That’s kind of the responsibility that’s on the council as a whole, and providing the best government services to deliver that.”
