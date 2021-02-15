Malik Beasley, 24, of Plymouth, was sentenced Feb. 9 to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count of felony threats of violence in December, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
As part of the plea agreement, the Minnesota Timberwolves player will be required to serve the 120-day workhouse time after his NBA season concludes. A tentative report date for Beasley to the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility was set for May 26.
Beasley will be required to the serve the 120 days in-person at the workhouse unless correctional facility staff determine that COVID-19 precautions require him to be released on electronic home monitoring.
During the remote sentencing, a victim impact statement was read on behalf of the family of three who cited the severe emotional trauma Beasley’s actions caused them. The statement further indicated how the residual effects of Beasley pointing a gun at the family has disrupted their lives personally and professionally.
Beasley also spoke during the sentencing, stating his regrets for how he acted towards the victims, “I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions.”
Additional sentencing conditions include a stay of imposition for three years, the opportunity for work release, lifetime ban on the possession of guns, no use of alcohol or drugs, random drug testing, and the completion of an anger management program.
