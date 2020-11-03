Growing up, Erin Olson, 16 of Plymouth, saw the “cool opportunities” offered through Boy Scouts (now Scouts BSA), witnessing her brother’s endeavors that eventually earned him the highest rank as Eagle Scout.
Explaining how Scouts BSA is “fundamentally different” than Girl Scouts, Olson had no other option.
That was until February 1, 2019, when Scouts BSA officially accepted females into the program.
One month later, Olson officially joined Scouts BSA Troop 5283, based out of Wayzata Community Church.
Less than two years later, Olson will join the inaugural class of young women earning Eagle Scout rank.
“Being a part of this first group to me is really humbling,” she said. “I never thought I would actually have the opportunity to be an Eagle Scout myself.”
Joining her in that class are fellow troop members Ellie and Kiersten Lawrance, sisters from Wayzata.
“It has been a great honor to work with these scouts as they progressed through the ranks,” said Scoutmaster Travis Holland. “As some of the older scouts in the troop, they have been role models for the younger scouts and have actively worked with other scouts to help them advance in rank themselves.”
This past year, there have been 625 girls out of 9,877 Scouts BSA members within the Northern Star Scouting, which encompasses 21 counties across central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area and four counties in western Wisconsin.
Cub Scouts, for grades K-5, has welcomed girls longer and currently has 2,228 girls out of 16,194 members in the Northern Star council.
Kent York with the council said earning the rank of Eagle Scout is a significant accomplishment, requiring hard work and perseverance.
“On their journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities,” York said. “These are important benefits for everyone, and we are thrilled that they are now available to even more young people.”
As part of the process to earning Eagle Scout, members must complete a community service project.
For Olson’s project, she chose Home Free, a Plymouth-based organization that serves domestic abuse victims.
“Domestic violence is really important to me,” Olson said. “It’s more common than you think.”
With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Olson found it to be the perfect time to help out.
The project included landscaping work around the shelter’s entrance such as dividing and transplanting already existing and overgrown perennials.
The one-day project was done in shifts with the help of other volunteers.
“It was kind of surreal at the end,” she said of completing her Eagle Scout project. “When I was packing up my tools, I teared up a little.”
By joining Scouts BSA, she has had fun adventures she otherwise wouldn’t have had, such as hiking 20 miles in one day and sleeping outside in a make-shift shelter.
“It’s really made me more confident in myself,” she said.
All of the female Eagle candidates completing their Eagle Board of Review through Jan. 31, 2021, will be recognized as a single class – with the same award date – acknowledging their accomplishments together in February 2021.
While many consider Eagle Scout the end of their Scouting career, Olson sees it as just the beginning.
“I am excited to see where else Scouting takes me,” she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
