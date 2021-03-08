When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, CVS Pharmacist Lindsay Hawkins stepped up to work extra hours to administer the vaccine to those most vulnerable to the virus.
Being so close to her grandparents, Hawkins also thought about other people’s grandparents.
And since vaccine clinics don’t happen without a pharmacist, “I was more than happy to give up a day off in order to help out,” said Hawkins, a 2011 Wayzata High School graduate who is the pharmacy manager at the CVS in Target in Maple Grove.
Since January, Hawkins has vaccinated more than 700 people, including two that are very near and dear to her heart: her 87-year-old grandparents Glenna and Eugene Luetgers.
Hawkins had a close relationship with her grandparents, even when they lived four hours away in Wisconsin.
In 2018, when they moved to her hometown of Plymouth, Hawkins was able to see them whenever she wanted, often going to visit them multiple times a week at Cherrywood Pointe senior living community.
That was until COVID-19 hit last spring, ending all in-person visits.
To catch a glimpse and lessen the pain of separation, Hawkins would drive up to her grandparents’ residence, park in the fire lane and talk to them on the phone as they looked out their third-story window.
Knowing how many seniors were isolated from their loved ones, “my grandparents were very lucky to have each other at that time and that they weren’t alone,” Hawkins said.
A couple of months later, as the weather warmed up, Hawkins was able to schedule 30-minute visits to meet with her grandparents outside, with their chairs spread apart.
In October, residents were allowed to have two designated essential caregivers and Lindsay and her mom would take turns in that role.
Even then, they had to make an appointment and limit their visits to one hour and only for essentials such as laundry, cleaning and grocery delivery.
Making it even more difficult for the full-time pharmacist was having to schedule out her visits two weeks in advance as only nine visitors were allowed in the building at one time, she said.
And with 100 or more residents, “it definitely was hard to get an appointment,” Hawkins said.
Despite the obstacles, Hawkins was happy to be able to spend that time with her grandparents.
She was also “thankful their building took COVID so seriously,” she said. “But it was definitely challenging and a bummer, to say the least.”
Even though she was assured Cherrywood administrators were taking the necessary precautions, hearing of outbreaks in other senior care facilities hit too close for comfort knowing her grandparents were in the high-risk category.
In December, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, CVS began putting together a team to organize vaccinations in long-term care facilities.
Hawkins volunteered to work the extra hours, for 30 days straight, to help administer vaccines for those most vulnerable, like her grandparents.
“My grandpa has been saying he wanted me to be the one to vaccinate [them],” she said.
Originally, Hawkins was scheduled to be at a clinic in St. Cloud on Jan. 23, the day her grandparents were scheduled to receive their first dose.
Fortunately, Hawkins was able to adjust her schedule to grant her grandfather’s wish.
“It was amazing to be able to do that,” she said.
Her grandparents were also very happy to be getting it directly from their granddaughter.
“They were smiling with their eyes,” she said, noting the only side effect was a sore arm.
In February, she was also able to administer their second dose.
“She did a good job,” Eugene said of his granddaughter’s work.
The couple is also relieved they are better protected against COVID-19 and are hoping to return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.
All of the residents of long-term care facilities in Minnesota received the Moderna vaccine, a directive by the governor, which reportedly has an effective rate above 90%, according to Hawkins.
“My hope is that when more of the public gets vaccinated, things will open up more and they can return to more social activities that the facility offers ... something they look forward to,” she said.
Some restrictions have already been relaxed, including the visitor policy at Cherrywood Pointe, where residents can have two scheduled visitors at a time for a maximum of one hour, without them being “essential caregivers.”
“What’s nice about this is now the kids can come in and see their grandparents [or] great-grandparents,” said Shelly Howard, director of community outreach and sales for the senior facility.
While people still have to wear masks and maintain the social distancing, there’s a “renewed positivity in the air,” she said. “We are hopeful that as the ‘numbers’ keep going in the right direction, we’ll see restrictions lessen a little more in the upcoming spring and summer months.”
