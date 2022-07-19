Plymouth will be hosting a special two-day music festival called Party in the Park on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.
This event will feature grammy-winning artists Gary Clark Jr. and Kelsea Ballerini, with the doors opening at 4 p.m. and the music beginning at 5 p.m. each day.
This special music festival is part of the city’s annual Live at the Hilde summer music event, and will take place at the Hilde Performance Center, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard.
In addition to the performance by Clark Jr. on July 29, the Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo and Kiss the Tiger will be performing live music. The following day, The Band Perry, Brittney Spencer and a local opener will be performing in addition to Ballerini.
This event was planned by concert promotion company Sue McLean & Associates. According to Patricia McLean, the CEO of SMA, this company has been promoting music events for over 30 years.
“We are known for long-standing concert events such as the Basilica Block Party, Music in the Zoo, and many other shows in the Twin Cities market and beyond,” McLean said.
She also shared that this will be the eighth year of Live at the Hilde, and that planning for the event began almost a year ago.
With some big names in music performing at this year’s event, McLean explained the ability to bring artists to the suburbs in Plymouth, rather than Minneapolis or St. Paul, saying, “SMA has worked in the music industry with agents and touring artists for many years, therefore the trust level is there that we will make sure the performers’ visit to the Hilde Performance Center is a great experience.”
McLean added, “The Hilde Performance Center amphitheater was really a hidden gem for Twin Cities concert goers, but now we feel that it is one of the favorite venues in town. All the years and success of Music in Plymouth has also helped build the awareness as an outdoor concert venue.”
McLean also shared that SMA works closely with the city of Plymouth to put this event on each year, and that they “like to think [their] concert events support the community as attendees come from all over the state and enjoy what Plymouth has to offer.”
Tickets to this event are on sale now, beginning at $60 per night, with the option to purchase a two-day pass. Tickets and more information can be found at suemclean.com/hilde.
