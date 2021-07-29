To the Editor:
What do you get when you combine an obscure law school theory and a desire to drum up fear for votes? You get what happened at the July 12 Wayzata School Board meeting, where misinformed parents passionately denounced critical race theory, which they claim teaches kids to “hate their country, to hate each other and to hate themselves.”
Because critical race theory is a little-known graduate studies topic, it can be made to mean whatever unscrupulous people want. Currently (and incorrectly), it seems to be short-hand for teaching kids to feel guilty about certain bad parts of U.S. history. In reality, critical race theory does the opposite; it identifies racial bias in our social systems and does not point blame at individuals.
Critical race theory misunderstandings aside, we should not be afraid to teach children history. No one is suggesting we are responsible for past events we had no hand in. And although the history of the U.S. is not fairytale perfection, we should all be proud that people in this country have had the courage and freedom to continuously strive for our ideals.
I think we can all agree we want to live in a country where hard work leads to prosperity. Unfortunately, as the Tulsa massacre (1921), redlining (1930s-1960s), and drained pool politics (1950s-present) show, Black people in the recent past have been actively hindered from generating wealth. If critical race theory opponents get their way, these historical facts will remain whitewashed from school curriculum and teaching them will become a crime.
Why do critical race theory opponents want to sweep certain unpleasant facts under the rug? They claim racism has been solved and talking about it leads to more racism. On the contrary, studies show that failing to teach kids accurate historical context can lead them to interpret current societal patterns in racist ways. I’d like to give the speakers at the July 12 school board meeting the benefit of the doubt and assume that is not a goal of theirs. If that is the case, I hope they will join the majority of Americans in advocating for the truth so we can continue striving toward our ideals.
Sheila Prior
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.