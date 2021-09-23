To the Editor:

I am thrilled to highly endorse Muthu Periakaruppan for the Wayzata School Board. I see his passion for children come to life as a leader on our neighborhood board as he engages with fellow neighbors. Periakaruppan has a unique and effective way of listening to everyone’s viewpoints, asking important questions and seeking to be well informed and educated before making decisions that impact others.

Having known Periakaruppan as a parent, neighbor, friend and leader for 12-plus years, I can say without hesitation that no one will work harder to ensure our children receive the highest-quality education possible. Periakaruppan’s three children all attended and graduated from Wayzata Schools. I see his gratitude for how the Wayzata school system has helped develop and support his own children and his desire to keep Wayzata on top.

At this moment when many are divided over the best path forward, Periakaruppan strives to collaborate and build consensus so we can move forward on what is most important. 

Gerard Bodell

Plymouth

