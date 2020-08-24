To the Editor:
The Minnesota State Legislature has important work that needs to be done in the midst of the crisis we are in, and should not be engaged in political posturing in Saint Paul. I hope the Senate will work with the House to get constructive bills passed that will help those who are unemployed.
I know a bonding bill requires a super majority to pass, but just think of the good jobs that could be created. If we have to go back to a total lockdown as recommended by Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari and one of the country’s top epidemiologists, Professor Michael Osterholm, those jobs would still be there as they are outdoors and workers will be spaced far enough apart. We all know projects that need to be fixed. It is that time of the year.
It appears that the Senate leadership is spending more time complaining about Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency declaration than they are solving important problems with obvious solutions.
Barbara Boldenow
Plymouth
