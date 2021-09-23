To the Editor:
I believe that Muthu Periakaruppan would be a great candidate to elect to the Wayzata School Board. As a recent Wayzata graduate, I think it is imperative to hear from a student’s perspective.
For many years, Periakaruppan was the coach for my travel soccer team for the Plymouth Soccer Association. I quickly learned that head coaching to him was more than simply helping players become better at the sport. He instilled a strong work ethic and can-do attitude that I continue to carry with me to this day. Even though Periakaruppan was not the coach for the entirety of my soccer career, he made sure to be present at many of the important soccer games because he cared for his former players and wanted to see them do well. This is exactly what he will do as part of the Wayzata School Board.
Periakaruppan has made it a point to remain in close contact with me, which he has done with many of his former players. While coaching, he took the time to understand each of his players, their strengths, weaknesses and their life skills outside of soccer. He told me once that I would make a great accountant, to which I did not truly understand until going to college. Now a college graduate of Iowa State, I will begin my accounting career at a large public firm this spring. Throughout college, Periakaruppan made sure to provide me with resources and contacts for employment post-college.
To me, Periakaruppan is an asset to the community and would be a great addition to the Wayzata School Board. His compassion for the community and focus on the betterment of students is proven not only through his work, but through his personality and character. His focus to maintain Wayzata’s high quality of education while improving support for mental health and ensuring safety is an integral part in keeping Wayzata Public Schools a top district in the state of Minnesota.
Connor Naumann
Plymouth
