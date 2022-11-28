To the Editor:
Thank you to the letter writer (Proud to call Plymouth home, page 5, Oct. 27, Sun Sailor) for crediting me with “some good council candidate recommendations.”
You expressed disagreement about the need for more than one woman on our seven-member city council. Since you wrote, we have elected two councilwomen. Further discussion may seem moot. However, there’s more work to be done, including perhaps reaching a better understanding.
You reminded me that Plymouth has had a few female mayors over its 160-year history. Another man provided the same reminder when I wrote on International Women’s Day.
There’s a glitch in thinking a female mayor makes up for a lack of women on the council. Our city charter established a “weak mayor” system of government. Our mayors are equal to other council members. The only difference is mayors perform ceremonial duties and facilitate council meetings. Yes, they run city-wide campaigns for elections, but so do at-large councilmembers.
You list many positives the city has accomplished despite the lack of female representation. I don’t disagree. The city has done well, but it can do even better when including varying perspectives and experiences from all citizens: women, people of color, those with disabilities, those facing economic challenges, those from the LGBTQ+ community, young, elderly and more. Numerous studies prove diverse groups produce better outcomes. Most large businesses understand this including those with a presence in Plymouth that clearly state diversity, equity and inclusion goals. Many of our neighboring cities also have DEI statements.
A council best serves the people when its members reflect the diversity of its population. I do not support candidates solely based on diversity. I also look at candidates’ values, qualifications and attributes such as being public-facing, servant-minded and responsive.
You call my letter “an attack” on our council. I believe we have a difference of opinion. These days almost anything can be called “an attack.” It’s a call to arms that stifles a call to reflection and openness to new or differing ideas.
Now that we’ve mastered communicating with each other through the newspaper, let’s have coffee. Feel free to reach out any time.
Audrey Britton
Plymouth
