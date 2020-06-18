To the Editor:
In recent years, the city of Plymouth has taken surprising steps backwards in time. As citizens across the state and across the world demand justice and equality for all, now is the time to make forward progress.
1. Reinstate the citizen-led Human Rights Committee and other citizen-led commissions and committees recently abolished by the city council. Just prior to abolishing, council members made themselves voting members on these committees; that practice needs to end. Additionally, the citizen members should provide reports to the council to ensure accuracy.
2. Help ensure citizen commissions and committees reflect the citizens and their wishes. According to research, Plymouth residents are mostly left leaning, 50% are men, 50% women and 22% are people of color. Every effort should be made to help ensure citizen-led groups reflect the population.
3. End the practice of bypassing elections in favor of appointments. The council has an unusual practice of appointing council members providing a significant advantage when eventually required to run for election. Almost half the council was appointed before elected and the appointees were all white conservatives.
4. Restore legislative resolutions. Many cities support statewide legislation by passing resolutions. The Plymouth City Council recently abolished this practice when citizens indicated strong support for statewide gun-safety laws. The city council, on behalf of its citizens, should pass a resolution supporting statewide legislation that addresses police brutality and racial equality.
5. The Plymouth police can take action. The Plymouth Police Department is ahead of some cities when it comes to the current demands for reform. It requires police officers deploy de-escalation practices, trains in cultural competency and implicit bias, and can terminate officers. However, it does not ban the use of restraints that can lead to significant injury or death, especially if used improperly.
Contact your City Council members. Consider running for council yourself. Three seats are up for election: precincts 1 and 3 and at-large. You must indicate your intent to run at City Hall July 28 – Aug. 11.
Audrey Britton
Plymouth
