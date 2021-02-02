The Plymouth City Council went into a closed session Jan. 26 to discuss a lawsuit against the city by the developers and owners of the former Hollydale Golf Course.
The 27-page lawsuit was filed in Hennepin County District Court in December by developers Jake Walesch and Dave Gonyea and Rick and Lynette Deziel, the owners of the 160-acre site which is east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road.
In November, the City Council voted 4-3 to deny the reguiding request of the site to allow for low-density housing, and subsequent application request. The decision was recommended by the Plymouth Planning Commission, which recommended denial in a 4-3 vote.
The reguiding would have changed the comprehensive plan and paved the way for the proposed development of 230 single-family lots on the golf course, which closed in 2019.
The decision came after a year-long process that included residents requesting the property remain green space and the City Council voting against the city purchasing the land to keep it as a golf course. The land acquisition was estimated to cost $25 million.
The complaint alleges the city’s refusal to reguide the property was “motivated by significant public pressure demanding that the land should become a public green space” and that there was “no lawful, rational basis for the City’s decision.”
The filing alleges the city’s decision is “unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious” and by denying the reguiding application and related zoning requests, the city has committed a “regulatory taking of the property,” and “deprived the landowner of any reasonable and economically viable use of the property.”
The goal of the lawsuit is to compel the city to immediately commence eminent domain proceedings with respect to the city’s regulatory taking of the property or grant and order a temporary and permanent injunction directing the city to approve the application.
